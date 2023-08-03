SCV Photographer Recognized for Advancing Photography Industry

Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC in Santa Clarita has earned the Photographic Craftsman degree from Professional Photographers of America. The degree will be presented to Karzin by PPA president Kira Derryberry, M.Photog.Cr., CPP, at the association’s annual convention, Imaging USA, to be held in Louisville, KY, in January 2024.

Photographic Craftsman is an achievement of the highest caliber. It means that Karzin has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. He has been awarded the Photographic Craftsman degree in recognition of his service to the photographic profession as an orator, author and mentor.

Karzin’s degree —and all the expertise it requires— illustrates his accomplishments and talent as one of a select few.

Karzin started his photographic career in 1983 as a darkroom technician at Valencia Color Lab, then he joined the Newhall Signal photography staff as a staff photographer until he left in 1998 as photo editor.

About PPA Professional Photographers of America:

PPA is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1868, PPA currently helps 34,000 professionals elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.

