Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
February 22
1983 - Armed robber taken out at Alpha Beta supermarket on Lyons [story]
Alpha Beta market
Santa Clarita Photographer Earns Master of Photography
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023

Photo courtesy of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC

Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC in Santa Clarita has earned the Master of Photography degree from Professional Photographers of America.

The degree was presented to Karzin by PPA president Jeffery Dachowski, M.Photog. Cr., CPP, at the association’s annual convention, Imaging USA, held in Nashville, TN, on Jan. 23.

The Master of Photography degree is not merely a piece of paper. It means that Karzin has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. He has been awarded this degree in recognition of his superior photographic competence demonstrated through photographic competition, advanced education, and service to the profession. In 2023, he was one of only 112 recipients.

Karzin’s degrees and all the expertise they require illustrate his accomplishments and talent as one of a select few.

Professional Photographers of America is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1968, PPA currently helps 34,000 pros elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
02-21-2023 March 4: Six Flags Hiring Event for Spring Break, 2023 Season
02-21-2023 SCV Chamber Upcoming Business Events Calendar
02-17-2023 March 1: Water Matters: After the Storms, Live Webinar
02-16-2023 Flair Cares Annual Food Drive Begins March 1
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC recognized for superior image making and photographic service with a degree from Professional Photographers of America. 
COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award
College of the Canyons cinema instructor Mindy Johnson will receive the prestigious June Foray Honor at the 50th Annie Awards, which will be held on Feb. 25 at UCLA Royce Hall.
COC Cinema Instructor to Receive Annie Award
Assemblywoman Schiavo Introduces Bill to Ensure More Affordable Housing Units for Former Foster Youth
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the introduction of a new bill (AB963),focused on funding affordable housing development for former foster youth.
Assemblywoman Schiavo Introduces Bill to Ensure More Affordable Housing Units for Former Foster Youth
LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health in collaboration with the California Mental Health Services Authority is excited to announce a grant program with awards of up to $150,000 per grantee to promote well-being and community connection in Los Angeles County.
LACDMH, CalMHSA Accepting Applications for L.A. County Community Grants
SCVEDC: SCV’s Strategy for Resilient Economy
The New York Times published an article and podcast titled, “The most empty downtown in America.” It outlined the story of San Francisco’s rise as a tech hub, with highly paid young adults employed at growing companies such as Yelp, Salesforce and Uber.
SCVEDC: SCV’s Strategy for Resilient Economy
Supervisor Barger Gives $115K to Support Job Training for Young Adults with Special Needs
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger presented a $115,000 check to Carousel Ranch, a non-profit organization located in Santa Clarita dedicated to improving the lives of children and young adults with special needs. 
Supervisor Barger Gives $115K to Support Job Training for Young Adults with Special Needs
March 31: LOCALS ONLY! Brings Dual Performances to The MAIN
Come see friends and neighbors in another light, performing live music. Residents are invited to purchase tickets for the next LOCALS ONLY! show, “Swing into Spring,” taking place Friday, March 31 at 7:00 p.m. at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall.
March 31: LOCALS ONLY! Brings Dual Performances to The MAIN
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in SCV Over Long Holiday Weekend
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health today confirmed 60 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 2,763 new cases countywide and 80 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley since Saturday. L.A. County did not issue a COVID report on Feb. 20 because of the President's Day holiday.
Tuesday COVID Roundup: One Additional Death in SCV Over Long Holiday Weekend
March 4: Six Flags Hiring Event for Spring Break, 2023 Season
Six Flags Magic Mountain is hosting a hiring event on Saturday, March 4 for Spring Break as well as the 2023 season.
March 4: Six Flags Hiring Event for Spring Break, 2023 Season
SCV Chamber Upcoming Business Events Calendar
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will host an upcoming trio of events for the SCV business community.
SCV Chamber Upcoming Business Events Calendar
Semi Uses Runaway Truck Ramp to Prevent Grapevine Crash
The Fort Tejon Area Office of the California Highway Patrol is responsible for patrolling 1,300 square miles of freeway, roadway and unincorporated areas in three counties. This includes almost 400 miles of county roads and over 20 miles of Interstate 5.
Semi Uses Runaway Truck Ramp to Prevent Grapevine Crash
Saugus High Future Business Leaders of America Compete at Conference
Saugus High School Future Business Leaders of America attended the Gold Coast Section Conference on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Santa Susana High School in Simi Valley.
Saugus High Future Business Leaders of America Compete at Conference
March 25: Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase
Get creative at the Seventh Annual Youth Art Month Celebration at the Youth Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 25 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St., Newhall, CA 91321.
March 25: Santa Clarita Youth Arts Showcase
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating at risk missing person Norma Lidia Morales. She is a 72 year-old female Hispanic who was last seen on the 19000 block of Cedarcreek Street in Canyon Country, on Tuesday, Feb. 21, at approximately 7 a.m.
LASD Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Missing Canyon Country Woman
Grant Funds CPR Devices on All LaCoFD Paramedic Units
The Los Angeles County Fire Department will become the largest safety agency in the United States with mechanical CPR devices on every paramedic unit. The devices provide high-quality, life-sustaining CPR for critical cardiac arrest patients.
Grant Funds CPR Devices on All LaCoFD Paramedic Units
Filming in Santa Clarita This Week Includes 11 Productions
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the 11 productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Feb. 20 – Sunday, Feb. 26.
Filming in Santa Clarita This Week Includes 11 Productions
March 8: General College Overview WiSH Webinar
The William S. Hart Education Foundation will host a series of WiSH Webinar Wednesdays throughout the year for college-bound students.
March 8: General College Overview WiSH Webinar
Residents Must Pre-register for Upcoming Free Document Shredding Event
Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, March 18 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station, located at 19201 Via Princessa, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.
Residents Must Pre-register for Upcoming Free Document Shredding Event
Feb. 26: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church to Highlight NAACP Speaker
As part of its celebration of Black History Month, the Anti-Racism Coalition of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church will welcome members of the Santa Clarita Valley Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People to its Sunday Forum at 11:45 a.m. on Feb. 26.
Feb. 26: St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church to Highlight NAACP Speaker
Today in SCV History (Feb. 21)
1923 - Newhall Chamber of Commerce organized; Albert Swall elected president [story]
Albert Swall
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Santa Clarita Valley native and Cincinnati Bengals wide-receiver, Trenton Irwin, announces his 2nd annual charity football camp in collaboration with PO3 Agency on March 26, at College of the Canyons, which is located at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.
SCV Native, Bengals WR Trenton Irwin Announces Return of Youth Football Camp
Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
College of the Canyons closed out the season in winning fashion, fighting to the end for an 81-78 win over Santa Monica College during 'Sophomore Night' at the Cougar Cage on Friday.
Henderson Tops 1,000 Career Points as Cougs Close Season with Home Win
‘Colors of the Rainbow’ Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
Santa Clarita Artists Association announces a new exhibit titled "Colors of the Rainbow."
‘Colors of the Rainbow’ Art Exhibit Coming to SCAA Gallery
SCVNews.com
