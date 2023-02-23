Santa Clarita Photographer Earns Master of Photography

Kevin Karzin of Kevin Karzin Photography LLC in Santa Clarita has earned the Master of Photography degree from Professional Photographers of America.

The degree was presented to Karzin by PPA president Jeffery Dachowski, M.Photog. Cr., CPP, at the association’s annual convention, Imaging USA, held in Nashville, TN, on Jan. 23.

The Master of Photography degree is not merely a piece of paper. It means that Karzin has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. He has been awarded this degree in recognition of his superior photographic competence demonstrated through photographic competition, advanced education, and service to the profession. In 2023, he was one of only 112 recipients.

Karzin’s degrees and all the expertise they require illustrate his accomplishments and talent as one of a select few.

Professional Photographers of America is the largest and longest-standing nonprofit photography trade association. Founded in 1968, PPA currently helps 34,000 pros elevate their craft and grow their business with resources and education, all under PPA’s core guiding principle of bridging the gap between photographers and consumers.

