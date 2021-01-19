SCV Residents Wake Up to Widespread Power Outages

As winds began picking up overnight and the strongest wind event of the season hit, more Santa Clarita Valley residents woke up without power Tuesday morning.

More than 14,600 Los Angeles County residents were without power Tuesday, including residents from Acton across to Newhall and up to Saugus, per Southern California Edison’s outage map.

Estimates for power restoration in some of these areas were not available Tuesday morning, and were expected to be updated as weather conditions improve. Other areas aren’t expected to be restored until noon Thursday.

Over the weekend, Edison customers across L.A. County, including many across the SCV, were added to the Public Safety Power Shutoff map, indicating their power may be shut off in the coming days.

Edison officials said they didn’t have an exact number of SCV residents being monitored, though more than 70,000 L.A. County customers remained under a PSPS warning Tuesday.

“While extended outages are possible, we will make every effort to temporarily restore power to affected customers, even for a short period of time, as breaks in the weather conditions permit and it is safe to re-energize,” said Reggie Kumar, a spokesman for SoCal Edison.

Canyon Country resident Ed Nicewicz said his power was out for six hours on Monday, only to be turned off again around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Both a red flag and high wind warning are in effect for the SCV, with the wind expected until 4 a.m. Wednesday, due to what National Weather Service meteorologists are calling “hurricane-force winds.”

“So far we have seen peak winds of 84 mph in the SCV … with 40-60 mph winds across the valley,” Ryan Kittell, a NWS forecaster, said Tuesday.

These winds should increase through the morning into the afternoon, peaking in the afternoon and evening, with gusts of up to 70 mph, Kittell added.

“Winds that strong do have a history of causing some issues,” he said, adding that tree limbs and poles have the potential to fall, while these winds also create dangerous driving conditions.

In addition, these strong winds, combined with the dry vegetation, bring an increased risk of wind-driven wildfires and led to Edison’s decision to implement power safety shutoffs in areas they believe are a high fire danger due to weather and surrounding fuel type.

“Be extra careful with anything that could start a fire,” Kittell added, “and if you do live in these fire-prone areas, just be ready to evacuate if a fire were to break out.”

The Los Angeles County Fire Department has deployed additional resources, and also encourages residents in wildfire-prone areas to be prepared in the event of a fire.

For more information on fire preparedness tips, visit fire.lacounty.gov/rsg.