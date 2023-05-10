header image

1877 - Newhall School District formed, upon petition of J.F. Powell and 47 others [story]
Newhall School kids
SCV Sports Legend Joe Kapp Dead at 85
Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Santa Clarita Valley sports legend Joe Kapp died Monday, May 8, in San Jose at the age of 85.

Kapp starred in basketball and football at Hart High School in Newhall from 1953 to 1955. He left the Santa Clarita Valley in 1955.

Kapp played quarterback at the University of California, Berkeley, where he became an All-American and led the California Golden Bears to a Pacific Coast Conference championship in 1958 and the Rose Bowl, where they lost to Iowa.

A member of the College Football and Canadian Football halls of fame, Kapp is the only player to appear in a Rose Bowl, Grey Cup and Super Bowl.

Kapp was selected in the 18th round of the 1959 NFL Draft by the Washington Redskins. However, he was not offered a contract by the Redskins and began his professional football career with the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.

In 1961 the BC Lions in Vancouver, Canada traded four starting players to the Calgary Stampeders for Joe Kapp. Kapp then led the Lions to a Grey Cup appearance in 1963.

In 1967 Kapp signed with an NFL team, the Minnesota Vikings, to replace Vikings quarterback Fran Tarkenton who had been traded to the New York Giants.

Kapp tied an all-time record in 1969 when he threw for seven touchdown passes against the defending NFL champion Colts on Sept. 28, 1969. He is tied for the record with seven NFL quarterbacks: Sid Luckman, Adrian Burk, George Blanda, Y. A. Tittle, Nick Foles, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees.

He took the Vikings to Super Bowl IV in 1969, but lost to the kansas City Chiefs.

After playing for the Boston Patriots in 1970 Kapp quit football. He played professional football for 12 years.

Kapp was the coach of the University of California, Berkeley Golden Bears from 1982 to 1986.

In the 1970s and early 1980s, Kapp appeared in several small television and film roles including “Ironside,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Adam-12,” “Emergency!,” “Police Woman,” “Captains and the Kings,” and “Medical Center” on TV.

His films included “Climb An Angry Mountain” (1972), “The World’s Greatest Athlete” (1973), “The Longest Yard” (1974), “Breakheart Pass” (1975), “Two-Minute Warning” (1976), “Smash-Up on Interstate 5” (1976), “Semi-Tough” (1977), “The Frisco Kid” (1979) and “Off Sides (Pigs vs. Freaks)” (1984).

Joe Kapp Field at El Sausal Middle School in Salinas is named in his honor, and Kapp been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame and the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame.

Kapp’s son, J.J. Kapp said the former Hart High School quarterback died after a 15-year battle with dementia according to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer, daughters Emiliana and Gabriela, sons J.J. and Will and six grandchildren.

Watch this 2005 interview with Joe Kapp when he appeared on SCV Newsmaker of the Week.

