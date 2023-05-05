SCV Water Offers Rain Barrel Rebate

Good news for rain barrel users. Are you a Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency account holder and did you purchase a rain barrel from the city of Santa Clarita’s Rain Barrel Purchase Program, or a third party, in the past six months?

If yes, you can submit an online application for a rain barrel rebate through SCV Water’s conservation portal, dropletprograms.com.

You will need a purchase receipt (purchases must be made within the previous six months) and a picture showing the barrel(s) installed.

The rebate is for up to $75 each (before tax and install with a limit of two per account).

For more information about SCV Water’s conservation rebate programs click here.

For more information on the city of Santa Clarita’s water conservation programs https://greensantaclarita.com/

For more information on the SCV Water Agency click here.

