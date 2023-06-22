SCVEDC Begins Recruitment for New CEO

After President & CEO Holly Schroeder announced her resignation, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation is now in the process of finding a successor.

The Board of Directors has begun a thorough search for a new CEO who will advance the organization’s mission to bring high quality jobs and economic resilience to the SCV.

Anyone interested in applying should visit the Live Work SCV website.

Job Description:

Reporting to the Board of Directors, the CEO will be responsible for the strategic and day-to-day leadership & management of a small but robust team. The CEO will lead the strategic planning process to develop short- and long term plans for the organization, including programs and initiatives for enhanced organizational success and growth.

The successful incumbent will be the “face” of the organization and will actively engage as a prominent public figure with the community and with businesses considering relocation to the SCV. The CEO will build partnerships with other organizations that influence economic development outcomes, including local elected officials, local government agencies, academic institutions, real estate brokers, real estate developers, and local businesses.

The CEO will lead and direct efforts to attract and retain business, maintain the Board, and deliver services, including popular event programs. Ensuring the success of the annual conference is important on the priority list.

To read the full job description and preferred qualifications, click the link.

