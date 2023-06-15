SCVEDC President Holly Schroeder Resigning

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that Holly Schroeder, president and chief executive officer, has submitted her resignation, which will be effective Sept. 15, 2023. The departure of Schroeder concludes a chapter of significant growth for SCVEDC, during which it helped bring thousands of jobs to the local economy.

“We are immensely grateful for the dedication, vision, and leadership that Holly has brought to SCVEDC,” said Calvin Hedma, SCVEDC co-chair, expressing gratitude for Schroeder’s contributions. “Her unwavering commitment to our mission, combined with her ability to adapt to changing economic, business and community needs, has been instrumental to SCVEDC’s, and therefore SCV’s, success.”

Schroeder has been instrumental in establishing SCVEDC as the premier business leadership group in the Santa Clarita Valley. Schroeder began as President & CEO in 2013, when the organization was only 3 years old. Schroeder built a strong and influential Board that leads a coordinated business attraction and retention strategy for the entire Santa Clarita Valley. Notable companies that relocated to the Santa Clarita Valley during Schroeder’s tenure include Logix Federal Credit Union’s headquarters, Crissair, Avita Medical and DrinkPAK.

“Holly brought the vision of SCVEDC to life,” said John Shafferty, co-chair. “She has been an exceptional leader and leaves behind a legacy of achievement that has made the SCV a great place for business. She has also established a strong foundation that has SCVEDC well-positioned for continued future success.”

The Board of Directors will immediately initiate a thorough search for a new CEO who will advance the organization’s mission to bring high quality jobs and economic resilience to the SCV. To ensure a seamless leadership transition, Schroeder will remain in her position until the organization’s premier event, Economic Outlook, on Sept. 15, 2023. The event brings together business leaders from all sectors of the SCV economy and its annual publication is a relied-upon economic forecast.

This year the event also features futurist Jack Uldrich, who will help business leaders understand emerging trends so they can prepare their businesses for future success. More information about the event is available at www.scvedc.org/outlook.

“I am extremely proud of the organization we have built and the many contributions we have made to improving the Santa Clarita Valley economy,” Schroeder said. “But after careful consideration, I believe it is the right time for me to take on new challenges in my career.”

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is a unique private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining, and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering competitive business services and other resources.

