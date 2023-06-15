header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
60°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
June 15
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
SCVEDC President Holly Schroeder Resigning
| Thursday, Jun 15, 2023

Holly SchroederThe Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that Holly Schroeder, president and chief executive officer, has submitted her resignation, which will be effective Sept. 15, 2023. The departure of Schroeder concludes a chapter of significant growth for SCVEDC, during which it helped bring thousands of jobs to the local economy.

“We are immensely grateful for the dedication, vision, and leadership that Holly has brought to SCVEDC,” said Calvin Hedma, SCVEDC co-chair, expressing gratitude for Schroeder’s contributions. “Her unwavering commitment to our mission, combined with her ability to adapt to changing economic, business and community needs, has been instrumental to SCVEDC’s, and therefore SCV’s, success.”

Schroeder has been instrumental in establishing SCVEDC as the premier business leadership group in the Santa Clarita Valley. Schroeder began as President & CEO in 2013, when the organization was only 3 years old. Schroeder built a strong and influential Board that leads a coordinated business attraction and retention strategy for the entire Santa Clarita Valley. Notable companies that relocated to the Santa Clarita Valley during Schroeder’s tenure include Logix Federal Credit Union’s headquarters, Crissair, Avita Medical and DrinkPAK.

“Holly brought the vision of SCVEDC to life,” said John Shafferty, co-chair. “She has been an exceptional leader and leaves behind a legacy of achievement that has made the SCV a great place for business. She has also established a strong foundation that has SCVEDC well-positioned for continued future success.”

The Board of Directors will immediately initiate a thorough search for a new CEO who will advance the organization’s mission to bring high quality jobs and economic resilience to the SCV. To ensure a seamless leadership transition, Schroeder will remain in her position until the organization’s premier event, Economic Outlook, on Sept. 15, 2023. The event brings together business leaders from all sectors of the SCV economy and its annual publication is a relied-upon economic forecast.

This year the event also features futurist Jack Uldrich, who will help business leaders understand emerging trends so they can prepare their businesses for future success. More information about the event is available at www.scvedc.org/outlook.

“I am extremely proud of the organization we have built and the many contributions we have made to improving the Santa Clarita Valley economy,” Schroeder said. “But after careful consideration, I believe it is the right time for me to take on new challenges in my career.”

# # #

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is a unique private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining, and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering competitive business services and other resources.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
06-15-2023 SCVEDC President Holly Schroeder Resigning
06-13-2023 Wilkin Mes Named Princess Cruises VP of Port Operations
06-12-2023 VIA’s ‘Connecting to Success’ Receives $675K
06-09-2023 June 13: SCV Chamber InfluenceHER, Diverse Women in Leadership
06-09-2023 Via BASH, Fire & Ice Ball Tickets Now on Sale
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
SCVEDC President Holly Schroeder Resigning
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Thursday that Holly Schroeder, president and chief executive officer, has submitted her resignation, which will be effective Sept. 15, 2023.
SCVEDC President Holly Schroeder Resigning
L.A. County Recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
The Los Angeles County Aging and Disabilities Department is recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day Thursday.
L.A. County Recognizing World Elder Abuse Awareness Day
Today in SCV History (June 15)
1957 - Lang Station dedicated as State Historic Landmark No. 590 [story]
Lang Station
June 15: Summer Parks After Dark At Val Verde Park
Parks After Dark returns for the summer season with free activities at 34 L.A. County parks, including Val Verde park. 
June 15: Summer Parks After Dark At Val Verde Park
June 16: Lucky Luke Brewing Hosts Seventh Annual BFE Fest
The seventh annual BFE Fest will be a summer tiki party at Lucky Luke Santa Clarita on June 16. The fest will feature craft brews and tropical vibes.
June 16: Lucky Luke Brewing Hosts Seventh Annual BFE Fest
June 17: Join Assemblywoman Schiavo for Placerita Canyon Community Hike
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced today that she is hosting a community hike in partnership with the Sierra Club, taking place on Saturday, June 17, at the Placerita Nature Center.
June 17: Join Assemblywoman Schiavo for Placerita Canyon Community Hike
Ocean Water Warning for June 14
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters. 
Ocean Water Warning for June 14
Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
Each year, streets are evaluated and identified for their need for pavement preservation and rehabilitation treatments through Road Rehab.
Ken Striplin | Preserving Our Streets with Road Rehab
CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule
CSUN men's soccer head coach Terry Davila has announced the 2023 Matadors' schedule.
CSUN Announces 2023 Men’s Soccer Schedule
Henry Mayo Newhall Hires Additional Primary Care Physician’s Assistant
Christina Soliman, PA-C, BS, MPAS, has joined Henry Mayo Newhall Primary Care. Soliman joins Anirudh Rai, MD and James Weagley, MD, bringing the number of providers at the primary care practice to three.
Henry Mayo Newhall Hires Additional Primary Care Physician’s Assistant
Today in SCV History (June 14)
1916 - Jesse Doty buys White Star Garage; he turns it into Newhall's first Ford dealership [story]
White Star Garage
Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs
This summer join Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation for fun in the sun, activities and adventure. The parks are offering a variety of new, free and paid programs for youth and families, ranging from sports clinics and nature exploration programs to aquatics and overnight camping at the park, as well as special events to enjoy. Make L.A. County Parks your destination for summer activities.
Castaic Lake, Val Verde, Rioux Parks Offer Summer Programs
June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
The regular meeting of the Governing Board of the Sulphur Springs Union School District will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 7 p.m.
June 14: Regular Meeting of Sulphur Springs School Board
June 14: L.A. County First Veterans Town Hall Meeting
The County of Los Angeles Military and Veterans Affairs First Townhall Meeting will be held Wednesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. at 1816 S. Figueroa St., L.A., CA, 90015.
June 14: L.A. County First Veterans Town Hall Meeting
June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
The Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade is returning to Old Town Newhall on July 4 and the last day to enter the parade without a late fee is Thursday, June 15 at 5 p.m. This year’s parade will celebrate America's Independence "the SCV Way Live, Work, Play."
June 15: Last Day to Register for Fourth of July Parade Without Late Fee
COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant
The College of the Canyons Foundation recently received a $40,000 grant from the Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation.
COC Foundation Receives $40,000 Henry Mayo Newhall Foundation Grant
June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting
The Regular Board meeting of the governing board of trustees of the Newhall School District will be held Tuesday, June 13 beginning with a closed session meeting at 6 p.m. followed by the public, open session meeting at 7 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, 25375 Orchard Village Road, Valencia, CA 91355.
June 13: Newhall School District Board Meeting
Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins
Whites Canyon Road in the Canyon Country, Saugus area will be under construction during the 2023 Santa Clarita Road Rehab resurfacing project. The work on White's Canyon is expected to last until September.
Construction Alert: Whites Canyon Road Resurfacing Project Begins
June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show
Things will be going “low and slow” on Saturday, June 24, at California State University, Northridge as CSUN hosts the first of what university officials hope will be an annual lowrider car show at the university.
June 24: CSUN Hosts Inaugural Lowrider Car Show
Wilkin Mes Named Princess Cruises VP of Port Operations
Wilkin Mes, a longtime veteran of the cruise and maritime industries with extensive experience in terminal management, logistics and cruise services, has been named Vice President of Port Operations for Princess Cruises. Princess Cruises is headquartered in Santa Clarita.
Wilkin Mes Named Princess Cruises VP of Port Operations
CalArts President Ravi Rajan Honored by Posse Foundation
California Institute of the Arts President Ravi Rajan accepted a Posse Star, awarded by the Posse Foundation at its annual “Evening of the Stars” gala in New York City on May 24. CalArts was among three schools that launched the foundation’s newest initiatives, Posse Arts, of which CalArts was the program’s first institutional sponsor.
CalArts President Ravi Rajan Honored by Posse Foundation
Today in SCV History (June 13)
1949 - Frank Walker deeds over the first 40 acres of Placerita Canyon State Park [story]
Deed
Lady Mustangs 2023 Volleyball Schedule Released
The Master's University's women's volleyball team has released its 2023 schedule that features an alumni exhibition and three non-conference tournaments.
Lady Mustangs 2023 Volleyball Schedule Released
Hart Standout Laney Grider Commits to TMU
Laney Grider, the 5 feet 10 inch guard from Hart High School, has signed her national letter of intent to play her college basketball with The Master's University.
Hart Standout Laney Grider Commits to TMU
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: