header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
93°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 30
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
Sept 1: Tickets Increase to $200 for 2023 Economic Outlook Event
| Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023
Water drop


The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host the 2023 Economic Outlook Forecast on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.

With the oscillating nature of the current economy, this year’s event will be more important than ever. Ticket prices increase to $200 on Sept. 1.

Purchase tickets here.

The event will begin at 7:15 a.m. with a networking breakfast, followed by the event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Keynote speaker is renowned global futurist and best-selling author, Jack Uldrich. His insights into emerging technologies, innovation, change management, and future trends will be invaluable for business leaders and entrepreneurs alike.

Dr. Mark Schniepp is the mastermind behind the California Economic Forecast, providing top-notch economic analysis and forecasting services to a diverse clientele, including businesses, non-profits, cities, regional organizations, colleges and universities. At the 2023 Economic Outlook event, Schniepp will enlighten attendees with his forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as state, national and global trends.

All attendees will get same day access to the SCVEDC updated annual Economic Outlook book that provides invaluable data to help you make informed business decisions in the year to come.

2023 Economic Outlook Forecast

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For more information visit the SCVEDC website www.scvedc.org.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
LOCAL BUSINESS LINKS
LOCAL BUSINESS HEADLINES
08-30-2023 SCV hosts Manufacturing Collaborative to Strengthen Strategic Partnerships
08-30-2023 Sept 1: Tickets Increase to $200 for 2023 Economic Outlook Event
08-29-2023 Outlets at Tejon Recruiting Entries for Third Annual Car Show
08-28-2023 Westcore Acquires Four Valencia Properties
08-28-2023 Sept. 20: Latino Business Alliance Hispanic Heritage Celebration
> FULL BUSINESS ARCHIVE
FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
05-29-2020 Donaldson Co. Declares Cash Dividend
05-11-2020 Appeals Court Rules for Valencia Developer Over SCOPE
04-27-2020 Bank of Santa Clarita’s Earnings Growth Continues
> MORE FINANCIALS OF LOCAL INTEREST
MARKETS & METALS
CURRENCY CONVERTER
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Tri-State Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period
In a collaborative effort to help ensure the safety of all road users as they travel this Labor Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol, Nevada Highway Patrol, and Arizona Department of Public Safety are joining forces for a Maximum Enforcement Period.
Tri-State Labor Day Maximum Enforcement Period
California invests $83 million to help small fleets transition to zero-emissions
The California Air Resources Board announced the opening of this year’s Innovative Small E-Fleet voucher incentive set-aside, which will offer $83 million in assistance for small fleets transitioning to cleaner vehicles.
California invests $83 million to help small fleets transition to zero-emissions
Dr. Christina Ghaly: Looking back on The Last Year
As we embark on the 2023-24 fiscal year, it’s a good time to reflect on what we have accomplished as a department and to anticipate the year ahead.
Dr. Christina Ghaly: Looking back on The Last Year
SCV hosts Manufacturing Collaborative to Strengthen Strategic Partnerships
Growing out of renewed federal policy to promote and prioritize manufacturing, the American Manufacturing Communities Collaborative supports communities in growing manufacturing ecosystems.
SCV hosts Manufacturing Collaborative to Strengthen Strategic Partnerships
Sept 1: Tickets Increase to $200 for 2023 Economic Outlook Event
The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host the 2023 Economic Outlook Forecast on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.
Sept 1: Tickets Increase to $200 for 2023 Economic Outlook Event
Today in SCV History (Aug. 30)
2009 - L.A. County Fire Capt. Ted Hall, 47, and Firefighter Specialist Arnie Quinones, 34, are killed in the line of duty on Day 4 of the Station Fire [story]
Hall-Quinones
James Zenner | L.A. County Department of Military, Veterans Affairs
I hope you and your family have found some time to recharge this summer. We certainly dodged a bullet this month when Tropical Storm Hilary didn’t do the damage some had forecast. That said, I believe the Los Angeles County Department of Military & Veterans Affairs was well-positioned to adapt and respond had conditions been worse.
James Zenner | L.A. County Department of Military, Veterans Affairs
U.S. News, World Report Recognizes Eight Hart District High Schools
Six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District (Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch) have been ranked in the top 14 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report. Academy of the Canyons and Learning Post Academy also earned distinction.
U.S. News, World Report Recognizes Eight Hart District High Schools
Scott Wilk | Sign Petition Against Human Trafficking
Earlier this year, I introduced Senate Bill 14 to combat human trafficking. This bill will hold sex traffickers of minors accountable by classifying this crime as a serious felony. Shockingly, the sex trafficking of a minor is not listed as a serious crime under California law.
Scott Wilk | Sign Petition Against Human Trafficking
Sept. 10: Saugus High Cheer Clinic for K-8 Grades
The Saugus High School Cheer Squad will host a fundraising Cheer Clinic on Monday, Sept. 10 for all students age kindergarten to eighth grade.
Sept. 10: Saugus High Cheer Clinic for K-8 Grades
September is National Preparedness Month
During National Preparedness Month in September, the American Red Cross Los Angeles Region urges everyone to prepare for worsening climate disasters affecting Southern California communities that have experienced recent extreme heat, storms, flooding, as well as increasingly longer wildfire seasons year over year.
September is National Preparedness Month
Aug. 31: SCV’s Skip Spiro’s Jazz/Blues Project Plays in Ventura
Santa Clarita Valley resident Skip Spiro’s 10-Piece Jazz/Blues Project will present a special evening of music at The Grape in Ventura, 7-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.
Aug. 31: SCV’s Skip Spiro’s Jazz/Blues Project Plays in Ventura
Sept. 4: Deadline to Submit Application for Artwork at Santa Clarita Roller Rink
The city of Santa Clarita is seeking an artwork to be permanently located at the Santa Clarita Sports Complex. The city intends to select one artist to design and fabricate an original, site-specific artwork to be located on a wall and visible adjacent to the newly built indoor Roller Rink facility. Deadline for applications is Monday, Sept. 4.
Sept. 4: Deadline to Submit Application for Artwork at Santa Clarita Roller Rink
Outlets at Tejon Recruiting Entries for Third Annual Car Show
Outlets at Tejon will host its Third Annual Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Expected to draw hundreds to the event, the shopping center is recruiting cars from across the state to show up for judging and awards. Car clubs and individual entries are now being accepted.
Outlets at Tejon Recruiting Entries for Third Annual Car Show
Repairs Continue on Angeles Crest Highway
The California Department of Transportation advises Santa Clarita Valley residents that State Route 2 (Angeles Crest Highway, SR-2) remains closed from north of Mt. Wilson Red Box Road to Vincent Gulch Road through the Labor Day holiday weekend.
Repairs Continue on Angeles Crest Highway
Hart District Students Medal in World Dragon Boat Racing Championships
Six students from the William S. Hart Union School District represented the USA at the 16th World Dragon Boat Racing Championships in Pattaya, Thailand Aug. 7-13. The event was sanctioned by the International Dragon Boat Federation.
Hart District Students Medal in World Dragon Boat Racing Championships
Today in SCV History (Aug. 29)
1916 - Actor George Montgomery, 1991 Newhall Walk of Western Stars honoree, born in Montana [story]
George Montgomery
COC Men’s Soccer Ready for 2023 Season
College of the Canyons men's soccer is looking forward to the start of the new year, with the 2023 season opener Friday, Aug. 25 vs. visiting Taft College.
COC Men’s Soccer Ready for 2023 Season
Lady Cougars Golf Eyeing Return to State Championships
College of the Canyons women's golf is back on the fairways, with the team set to begin its 2023 campaign with a conference tourney Monday, Aug. 28 at San Dimas Golf Course.
Lady Cougars Golf Eyeing Return to State Championships
Lady Mustangs Remain Undefeated with Win Over Soka
The Master's University Women's Soccer team picked up two second-half goals from Holly McRitchie and Harmony Rohde to defeat the Soka University of America Lions 2-0 Saturday at Reese Field in Santa Clarita.
Lady Mustangs Remain Undefeated with Win Over Soka
Cal Lutheran’s FAB Program Offering Six-Week Fall Courses
In the fall, California Lutheran University’s Fifty and Better (FAB) program will offer its Fall Session of six-week courses and two-part lectures.
Cal Lutheran’s FAB Program Offering Six-Week Fall Courses
Westcore Acquires Four Valencia Properties
Westcore, a leading industrial real estate acquisition, development and asset management firm, acquired the 3.5 million-square-foot Odyssey Portfolio, comprised of industrial properties in Valencia, Livermore and Chino for an undisclosed sum.  
Westcore Acquires Four Valencia Properties
Aug. 29: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
The regular meeting of the Saugus Union School District Governing Board will take place Tuesday, Aug. 29, beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m., followed immediately by open session at 6:30 p.m.
Aug. 29: SUSD Regular Board Meeting
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: