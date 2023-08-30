Sept 1: Tickets Increase to $200 for 2023 Economic Outlook Event

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation will host the 2023 Economic Outlook Forecast on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.

With the oscillating nature of the current economy, this year’s event will be more important than ever. Ticket prices increase to $200 on Sept. 1.

The event will begin at 7:15 a.m. with a networking breakfast, followed by the event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Keynote speaker is renowned global futurist and best-selling author, Jack Uldrich. His insights into emerging technologies, innovation, change management, and future trends will be invaluable for business leaders and entrepreneurs alike.

Dr. Mark Schniepp is the mastermind behind the California Economic Forecast, providing top-notch economic analysis and forecasting services to a diverse clientele, including businesses, non-profits, cities, regional organizations, colleges and universities. At the 2023 Economic Outlook event, Schniepp will enlighten attendees with his forecast for the Santa Clarita Valley, as well as state, national and global trends.

All attendees will get same day access to the SCVEDC updated annual Economic Outlook book that provides invaluable data to help you make informed business decisions in the year to come.

2023 Economic Outlook Forecast

Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center

26455 Rockwell Canyon Road,

Santa Clarita, CA 91355

For more information visit the SCVEDC website www.scvedc.org.

