Sept. 11: Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series Presents ‘A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff’

The Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series will present the mystical meta-musical, “A Kaddish for Bernie Madoff” 7:30 p.m.- 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11 outside under the stars at 21430 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.

Bring a beach chair and jacket. Admission is $5 per person. There will also be $1 raffle tickets for a chance to win a $25 gift card.

Set on Wall Street in 2008 the movie is about the greatest financial fraud in history, as seen through the eyes of musician/poet Alicia Jo Rabins. A hybrid of memoir and narrative fantasy, this is the story of Madoff and the system that allowed him to function for decades.

To RSVP email cbsfilmseries@gmail.com or call (661) 254-2411.

For further information on the Congregation Beth Shalom Film Series visit the facebook site.

