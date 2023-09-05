Sept. 22: Sunrise Rotary Casino & Cocktails Fundraiser at Hart Park

Join Santa Clarita Sunrise Rotary as it hosts a Casino & Cocktails fundraiser event on Friday, Sept. 22 to benefit Mission Opera and the Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra.

Tickets: $50 early bird pricing, $60 after Sept. 12.

Casino & Cocktails will begin at 6 p.m. and run until 9 p.m at Hart Park, 24151 Newhall Ave., Newhall, CA 91321. Free parking.

Mission Opera is an OPERA America professional opera company serving the Santa Clarita and San Fernando Valleys. As an educational performing arts charity, it presents live theater, opera, musical theater and various educational outreach initiatives, in addition to diverse programming of concerts and events in and around Southern California.

S﻿anta Clarita Symphony Orchestra provides high-quality music opportunities for instrumentalists and performances for residents of all ages while educating the public on the importance of the arts.

F﻿or Casino & Cocktails sponsorship opportunities contact Jessica Chambers (661) 607-7481.

For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/santa-clarita-sunrise-rotary-casino-and-cocktails-fundraiser-tickets-697274886957.

