Dec. 8: Mission Opera’s Annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’

Mission Opera is presenting its fourth annual ‘Winter Holidays of the World’ – a free concert for residents of Santa Clarita featuring a celebration of international winter holidays through music and dance, Friday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m., at Santa Clarita United Methodist Church.

The church is located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita.

‘Winter Holidays of the World’ features soloists, choristers, and ensemble from Mission Opera and Santa Clarita UMC Chancel Voices, presenting music celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa, Russian New Year, Yalda Night and more! The concert begins with the less commonly celebrated holidays in the United States, with educational components that give a short background and information about each holiday and the culture that represents it.

Attendees will hear a wide-variety of new music in various languages (Russian, Hebrew, Spanish, German), as well as many classic favorites in English, including a Christmas Carol singalong. The concert will conclude with a candlelight vigil and the singing of “Silent Night” in a variety of languages. This event is educational and intended for all people, including those that know nothing about opera. The entire performance will last 2 hours, which includes a 15 minute intermission.

This event is free and open to the public and tickets are not required for entry. A freewill love offering will be taken during the concert for those wishing to donate. Please bring cash or check for ease, though credit/debit cards can be accepted.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...