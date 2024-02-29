Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra Announces New Venue, Performances

Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is preparing for an outstanding year in 2024. Led by prize-winning conductor and award-winning teacher Dr. Brian Stone, they’ve experienced incredible growth over the past two years in both the number of players and audience size. As a result, they changed venues to the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center to accommodate more patrons and take advantage of the larger stage.

“It is our great pleasure to perform at The Canyon High School Performing Arts Center with its marvelous support services including delightful personnel, ease of parking, and a brilliant LED to project relevant imagery for our concert,” said Stone. “I consider ourselves lucky to play there.”

This year, SCSO is planning four concerts whereas in prior years they customarily performed two in May and December. Their next concert, scheduled for March 9, is entitled “Awakening Spring” and will transport the audience to the countryside with Beethoven’s 6th “Pastorale” Symphony and continue the outdoor theme with Copland’s “An Outdoor Overture.”

On May 19, each section of the orchestra will exhibit their talents in “This is Us,” an anniversary celebration showcasing repertoire composed for individual sections. The concert will conclude with a finale that brings the orchestra back together for the thrilling Rimsky-Korsakov “Capriccio Espagnol.”

SCSO is also excited to announce the premier of a youth concerto competition that will take place in July. The competition is open to students in the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding areas in grades 9-12. Winners will be selected to perform their concertos with SCSO in a concert to be scheduled in October.

Kelvin Flores, director of Instrumental Music at Valencia High School, expressed how a competition like this impacts young student musicians.

“Having the opportunity to audition and perform a concerto with a live orchestra is an incredible experience that not only helps students grow as musicians, but also strengthens life skills like perseverance, goal-setting, and working under pressure,” Flores said. “We are incredibly fortunate that our exemplary community has the Santa Clarita Community Orchestra to provide these enriching and life-changing experiences to our rising talent and future superstars.”

Applications are now open and set to close June 16. More details can be found on their website.

Visit www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org and follow them on Facebook and Instagram (@scsorchestra) to purchase tickets to their concerts, stay informed of events, discover ways to support the orchestra.

