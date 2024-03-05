March 9: Santa Clarita Symphony ‘Awakening Spring’ Concert

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will host the “Awakening Spring” concert Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.
Celebrate the coming of spring with two nature-inspired classics. Aaron Copland’s “An Outdoor Overture” transports you to the great American outdoors with its vibrant and exuberant melodies.
Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F major, known as the “Pastoral Symphony,” continues the journey, inviting you to enjoy the sounds of the countryside. Together, these masterpieces weave a musical tapestry that celebrates springtime.
Tickets priced $20-$25.
For tickets, visit www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org.
You can be the first one to leave a comment.