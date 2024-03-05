March 9: Santa Clarita Symphony ‘Awakening Spring’ Concert

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Mar 5, 2024

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra will host the “Awakening Spring” concert Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at the Canyon High School Performing Arts Center, 19300 Nadal St., Santa Clarita, CA 91351.

Celebrate the coming of spring with two nature-inspired classics. Aaron Copland’s “An Outdoor Overture” transports you to the great American outdoors with its vibrant and exuberant melodies.

Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6 in F major, known as the “Pastoral Symphony,” continues the journey, inviting you to enjoy the sounds of the countryside. Together, these masterpieces weave a musical tapestry that celebrates springtime.

Tickets priced $20-$25.

For tickets, visit www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org.

