Sept. 23: Studio 7 Foundation Hosts Second Annual ‘Funday’

Studio 7 Foundation is scheduled to host its second annual “Funday” charity event on Sept. 23, featuring barrel races and pole bending hosted by the Acton Rangers in efforts to raise money for leukemia awareness.

The charity event will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Acton Community Club, 3748 West Nickels, Action, CA 93510.

The event will feature vendors, Kona Ice, a 50/50 raffle and a chili cook-off.

Those wishing to participate in the chili cook-off, barrel races and pole bending can register at s7f.org. Participants must pre-register by Sept. 22.

All donations are welcomed and will go toward the Leukemia Foundation.

Donations will be accepted at the event and online at bit.ly/3LvfMjp.

