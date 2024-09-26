header image

1970 - Lagasse family helps save Mentryville buildings as Newhall and Malibu brush fires erupt & join into worst fire in SoCal history. Twelve fires over 10 days burn 525,000 acres, kill 13 people and destroy approx. 1,500 structures. [story]
Clampitt fire
Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Two Fall Shows
| Wednesday, Sep 25, 2024
Water drop
From "Things My Mother Taught Me"


The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced two shows for the upcoming fall season,  “Things My Mother Taught Me” and “Southern Fried Nuptials”.

Starting Sept. 27 with “Things My Mother Taught Me” a play about young love, the mayhem of moving, and interfering in-laws.

Olivia and Gabe are moving into their first apartment together. Their moving day doesn’t go exactly as planned, though, and things become much more complicated when all of their parents show up to help.

“[Things My Mother Taught Me] is entertaining and touching, enough to move the heart of the most reluctant romantic,” The Oakland Press said.

“Expect to fall head over heels for Things, a show with heart and humor […] It is, quite simply, loveable,” The Lancaster Sunday News said.

“This is a clever script with lots of laughs […] Things My Mother Taught Me may be the most love-affirming comedy you’re likely to see this season [and] it is a treat to see a play in which three couples love each other and value the things that make their  partners special,” The Examiner review said.

From “Southern Fried Nuptials”

Things My Mother Taught Me will run until Nov. 2. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors, and $15 for Students. Not recommended for very young children.

Saturday Sept. 28 with “Southern Fried Nuptials” a sequel to CTG’s 2022 performance of “Southern Fried Funeral”.

Harlene Frye is going to marry her childhood sweetheart this weekend . . . assuming the typical Frye family hijinks don’t derail the wedding. A bighearted comedy about family—Southern-style.

“NUPTIALS features craziness all the way through and keeps the audience laughing from beginning to end,” said Audrey Liebross from BroadwayWorld.

“In Southern Fried Nuptials, you will be hit with all kinds of commotions, but at the end no matter what -love will prevail,” said Co-Director Felicia Tamika Shepperd.

Southern Fried Nuptials will run until Nov. 3. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors, and $15 for Students. Not recommended for very young children.

Both shows first performance will feature free wine and champagne for ticket holders one hour before curtain.

For showtimes on both shows or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit the website.

 

 
‘Weathering the Storm’ Exhibition at the MAIN

‘Weathering the Storm’ Exhibition at the MAIN
Monday, Sep 23, 2024
The city of Santa Clarita has announced "Weathering the Storm," an exhibition by Susan Karhroody and Melissa Reischman will be on view at The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 from Tuesday, Oct. 1 through Monday, Dec. 2.
FULL STORY...

Sept. 27-29: Mendelson Presents ‘Provenance’ at The MAIN

Sept. 27-29: Mendelson Presents ‘Provenance’ at The MAIN
Thursday, Sep 19, 2024
Written and directed by Braddon Mendelson, produced by Heather Mendelson, and co-produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Noisivision Studios, "Provenance" will take stage at the The MAIN, 24266 Main Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321, Friday through Sunday, Sept. 27-29.
FULL STORY...

Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’

Oct. 5: SCV Senior Center Welcomes Jim Curry ‘Take Me Home’
Tuesday, Sep 17, 2024
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center welcomes back Jim Curry for an evening concert celebrating the music of John Denver on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 5 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom at Bella Vida.
FULL STORY...

Sept 30: West Ranch Jazz Band to Open for Huntertones

Sept 30: West Ranch Jazz Band to Open for Huntertones
Monday, Sep 16, 2024
West Ranch High School’s Studio A Jazz Band will be the opening act for the Huntertones, a Brooklyn-based sextet, who are coming to the Santa Clarita Valley for a one-night performance.
FULL STORY...
Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Two Fall Shows
SCVNews.com