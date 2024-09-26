Sept. 28: Canyon Theatre Guild Announces Two Fall Shows

The Canyon Theatre Guild has announced two shows for the upcoming fall season, “Things My Mother Taught Me” and “Southern Fried Nuptials”.

Starting Sept. 27 with “Things My Mother Taught Me” a play about young love, the mayhem of moving, and interfering in-laws.

Olivia and Gabe are moving into their first apartment together. Their moving day doesn’t go exactly as planned, though, and things become much more complicated when all of their parents show up to help.

“[Things My Mother Taught Me] is entertaining and touching, enough to move the heart of the most reluctant romantic,” The Oakland Press said.

“Expect to fall head over heels for Things, a show with heart and humor […] It is, quite simply, loveable,” The Lancaster Sunday News said.

“This is a clever script with lots of laughs […] Things My Mother Taught Me may be the most love-affirming comedy you’re likely to see this season [and] it is a treat to see a play in which three couples love each other and value the things that make their partners special,” The Examiner review said.

Things My Mother Taught Me will run until Nov. 2. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors, and $15 for Students. Not recommended for very young children.

Saturday Sept. 28 with “Southern Fried Nuptials” a sequel to CTG’s 2022 performance of “Southern Fried Funeral”.

Harlene Frye is going to marry her childhood sweetheart this weekend . . . assuming the typical Frye family hijinks don’t derail the wedding. A bighearted comedy about family—Southern-style.

“NUPTIALS features craziness all the way through and keeps the audience laughing from beginning to end,” said Audrey Liebross from BroadwayWorld.

“In Southern Fried Nuptials, you will be hit with all kinds of commotions, but at the end no matter what -love will prevail,” said Co-Director Felicia Tamika Shepperd.

Southern Fried Nuptials will run until Nov. 3. Tickets are $20 for Adults, $18 for Seniors, and $15 for Students. Not recommended for very young children.

Both shows first performance will feature free wine and champagne for ticket holders one hour before curtain.

For showtimes on both shows or to reserve, call 661-799-2702 or visit the website.

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...