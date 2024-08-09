Sept. 7: SNAP Sports Charity Pickleball Tourney

Join Dink For Cause and SNAP Sports (Special Needs Athletic and Peers) for a charity pickleball tournament at The Paseo Club on Saturday, Sept. 7 to raise funds and awareness for SNAP Sports.

SNAP Sports provides individuals with disabilities the opportunity to engage in a variety of sports-based activities.

Players gain confidence while becoming better equipped to manage their individual disabilities. Athletes who participate develop the essential physical and social skills needed to improve their everyday lives.

Women’s and Men’s matches, there are no Mixed matches at this tournament.

The Paseo Club

27650 Dickason Drive,

Valencia, CA 91355

Each player needs to sign up individually. Registration fee includes one event: $70, plus $5 service fee per event.

Register by Saturday, Aug. 31.

To register please visit https://bit.ly/D4CSNAP.

