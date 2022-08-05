header image

[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Santa Clarita CA
Sunny
Sunny
89°F
 
Calendar
Today in
S.C.V. History
August 5
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Single Mothers Outreach Receives $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant
| Friday, Aug 5, 2022
Single Mothers Outreachcrop

Spectrum announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

Single Mothers Outreach is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so families can become self-sustaining and thrive. Serving the Santa Clarita Valley area, the group helps single parents find jobs, get educated, secure housing, stabilize their children’s emotional states, manage their finances and help one another.

The Spectrum Employee Community Grant award was presented to Single Mothers Outreach at their annual back-to-school giveaway event on Aug. 4. City of Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste participated in the celebration with Spectrum executives. The funding will support single parents with clothing, supplies, classes, mental health support and more.

“On behalf of the many families that we serve, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to Spectrum for the generous $5,000 donation that will allow our organization to provide mental health services and other essential care to moms and children in need,” said Yorleni Sapp, Executive Director, Single Mothers Outreach. “The funding will support many single-parent families in our community who continue struggling with the impact and effects of the pandemic.”

“I am pleased to congratulate Single Mothers Outreach on being awarded a Spectrum Employee Community Grant for the important work they are doing here in Santa Clarita for parents and families,” said Weste. “Through their extensive services, classes and resources for single parents, Single Mothers Outreach is providing the vital support and care needed to help families in need build happy and healthy lives.”

Spectrum employee Jeffrey Lee nominated Single Mothers Outreach for the grant.

“From the moment I heard about Single Mothers Outreach and what they do, I knew I had to be involved in some way,” said Spectrum Senior Account Executive, Jeffrey Lee. “Although they’re called Single Mothers, they actually support single fathers too. I also like that they incorporate stages of accountability by offering a hand up and not just handouts. I’m grateful that Spectrum is supporting this organization that means so much to me.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 325 local nonprofits in 31 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Deborah Picciolo, Spectrum Senior Vice President. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 93,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, is available here.
Comment On This Story
COMMENT POLICY: We welcome comments from individuals and businesses. All comments are moderated. Comments are subject to rejection if they are vulgar, combative, or in poor taste.
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
SCV NONPROFIT LINKS

NONPROFIT HEADLINES
> NONPROFIT NEWS ARCHIVE

Single Mothers Outreach Receives $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant

Single Mothers Outreach Receives $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant
Friday, Aug 5, 2022
Spectrum announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation

Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Thursday, Aug 4, 2022
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser

Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Thursday, Aug 4, 2022
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley team “got cure?” is sponsoring a Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 3 p.m.
FULL STORY...

Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation

Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible.
FULL STORY...

Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event

Nov. 5: SCV Education Foundation Announces 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck Event
Wednesday, Aug 3, 2022
The SCV Education Foundation will be hosting their 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck event on Nov. 5th at Central Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed 19 new deaths throughout L.A. County, 4,864 new cases countywide and 146 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Friday COVID Roundup: Public Health Urges Unvaccinated to Consider Novavax
Single Mothers Outreach Receives $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant
Spectrum announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.
Single Mothers Outreach Receives $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant
Wilk: New Funds Will Offer Important Service for Foster Youth
Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita has announced that more than $2 million in funding from the Housing Navigators Program will go to child welfare services in Los Angeles and San Bernardino Counties.
Wilk: New Funds Will Offer Important Service for Foster Youth
Laurene Weste | Stay Cool, Come to the Cube
While we are in the middle of the long, hot days of summer, what better way to beat the heat than go to The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center?
Laurene Weste | Stay Cool, Come to the Cube
State Superintendent Secures Funds for 10,000 New School Counselors
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has announced a plan to highlight new grant opportunities available for aspiring mental health clinicians to support California students.
State Superintendent Secures Funds for 10,000 New School Counselors
Aug. 14: SCV Blues Society Hosts Live Music at American Legion
The Santa Clarita Valley Blues Society will host live music Sunday Aug. 14 from 5-8 p.m. at the American Legion. The American Legion is located at 24527 Spruce St., Newhall, 91321.
Aug. 14: SCV Blues Society Hosts Live Music at American Legion
County Parks, Recreation Encourages Use of Public Trails
Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation invites residents to better connect with the more than 550 miles of beautiful public trails across the county.
County Parks, Recreation Encourages Use of Public Trails
CDPH Responds to National Public Health Emergency Declaration on Monkeypox
California Department of Public Health Director and State Public Health Officer Dr. Tomás J. Aragón issued a statement Aug. 4 on the national public health emergency declaration on the monkeypox outbreak.
CDPH Responds to National Public Health Emergency Declaration on Monkeypox
Aug. 11: ‘Neighborhood Cat Spay, Neuter’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Castaic Animal Care Center will accept cats needing to be spayed or neutered at the Neighborhood Cat Spay and Neuter Clinic Thursday, Aug. 11 at the Castaic Animal Care Center.
Aug. 11: ‘Neighborhood Cat Spay, Neuter’ at Castaic Animal Care Center
Aug. 10: Wilk Hosts Virtual Program on Wildfire Preparedness
The office of California State Senator Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, will host an informational virtual program with the California Department of Insurance on wildfire preparedness on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Aug. 10: Wilk Hosts Virtual Program on Wildfire Preparedness
Aug. 6: Friends of Castaic Lake to Host ‘Pride in the Lake’ Event
The Friends of Castaic Lake will hold a ‘Pride in the Lake’ event, Saturday, Aug. 6 starting at 9 a.m.
Aug. 6: Friends of Castaic Lake to Host ‘Pride in the Lake’ Event
CDPH Urges Californians to Catch-up with Vaccinations, Check-ups, Screenings
The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted many facets of daily life, including routine health screenings, vaccinations and medical check-ups.
CDPH Urges Californians to Catch-up with Vaccinations, Check-ups, Screenings
Today in SCV History (Aug. 5)
1891 - Surrey post office established inside Saugus train station; Alexander Fraser, postmaster [story]
Surrey postmark
Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Foster parenting is a meaningful way to provide children at-risk with safe, nurturing support and resources to thrive.
Aug. 18: Children’s Bureau Foster Parenting Zoom Orientation
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
The Los Angeles County Fire Department battled a brush fire Thursday along Soledad Canyon Road and Commuter Way.
Firefighters Battle Blaze Near Soledad Canyon Road, Commuter Way
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
Anthony Bell, store manager at the CVS Pharmacy on Seco Canyon Road in Santa Clarita, was awarded a 2022 Paragon Award from CVS Health.
Santa Clarita CVS Manager Awarded Store’s Highest Honor
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
The Valley Industry Association has a keen interest in our local, state and federal elected officials.
VIA Hosting Candidates Forum
Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Relay For Life of the Santa Clarita Valley team “got cure?” is sponsoring a Painting with a Purpose fundraiser on Saturday, Aug. 13, beginning at 3 p.m.
Aug. 13: Relay for Life Painting With a Purpose Fundraiser
Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Saugus High School’s cheerleading squads will host a youth cheer clinic fundraiser Sunday, Sept. 18, from 1:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m, for kindergartners through eighth grade.
Sept. 18: Saugus High to Host Youth Cheer Clinic
Thursday COVID Roundup: 158 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday one new death and 158 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, with a total of 22 new deaths and 4,930 new cases countywide.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 158 New SCV Cases, One Additional Death
Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly
State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that his Senate Joint Resolution 5, protecting Social Security beneficiaries, has passed off the Assembly floor with unanimous support.
Wilk’s Proposal Protecting Social Security Passes Assembly
Today in SCV History (Aug. 4)
1992 - Pardee House (ex-Good Templars Lodge) moved to Heritage Junction/Hart Park [story]
Pardee House
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
For the tenth year in a row, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines Stroke quality achievement award.
Henry Mayo Nationally Recognized for its Commitment to Providing High-Quality Stroke Care
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
As many may know JCI Santa Clarita is a 501(c)(4). When donating to a 501(c)(4) the donation is not tax-deductible.
Aug. 16: JCI Santa Clarita Launches New 501(c)(3) Foundation
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: