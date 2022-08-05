Single Mothers Outreach Receives $5,000 Spectrum Employee Community Grant

Spectrum announced a donation of $5,000 to Single Mothers Outreach through the company’s national community philanthropic program, Spectrum Employee Community Grants.

Single Mothers Outreach is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower single parents and their children by providing hope, support and resources so families can become self-sustaining and thrive. Serving the Santa Clarita Valley area, the group helps single parents find jobs, get educated, secure housing, stabilize their children’s emotional states, manage their finances and help one another.

The Spectrum Employee Community Grant award was presented to Single Mothers Outreach at their annual back-to-school giveaway event on Aug. 4. City of Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste participated in the celebration with Spectrum executives. The funding will support single parents with clothing, supplies, classes, mental health support and more.

“On behalf of the many families that we serve, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to Spectrum for the generous $5,000 donation that will allow our organization to provide mental health services and other essential care to moms and children in need,” said Yorleni Sapp, Executive Director, Single Mothers Outreach. “The funding will support many single-parent families in our community who continue struggling with the impact and effects of the pandemic.”

“I am pleased to congratulate Single Mothers Outreach on being awarded a Spectrum Employee Community Grant for the important work they are doing here in Santa Clarita for parents and families,” said Weste. “Through their extensive services, classes and resources for single parents, Single Mothers Outreach is providing the vital support and care needed to help families in need build happy and healthy lives.”

Spectrum employee Jeffrey Lee nominated Single Mothers Outreach for the grant.

“From the moment I heard about Single Mothers Outreach and what they do, I knew I had to be involved in some way,” said Spectrum Senior Account Executive, Jeffrey Lee. “Although they’re called Single Mothers, they actually support single fathers too. I also like that they incorporate stages of accountability by offering a hand up and not just handouts. I’m grateful that Spectrum is supporting this organization that means so much to me.”

Spectrum Employee Community Grants has provided funding to more than 325 local nonprofits in 31 states throughout the company’s service area since its inception in July 2019.

“Through Spectrum Employee Community Grants, we’re proud to provide support to vital community organizations with which our local employees are already volunteering their time and talent,” said Deborah Picciolo, Spectrum Senior Vice President. “Together, we’re building stronger communities where our customers and employees live and work across America.”

Recipients deliver critical social services, helping underserved residents meet basic needs, including food, shelter, clothing, job training and neighborhood safety. Each awardee is nominated by one of the company’s 93,000 U.S. employees who has volunteered with the organization for at least one year.

More information on Spectrum’s philanthropic initiatives, including Spectrum Employee Community Grants, is available here.

