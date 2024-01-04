header image

January 4
1909 - Deputy Constable Charles A. De Moranville shot to death after responding to a Newhall bar fight. Prosecution fails to make its case and the killer walks [story]
memorial plaque
Laurene Weste: Trail Etiquette in 2024
| Thursday, Jan 4, 2024

Laurene WesteSafe Trails in the New Year

As we step into the new year, I find myself eagerly anticipating the adventures that lie ahead. As a long-time resident and former parks commissioner of the city of Santa Clarita, I have always been captivated by the simple joy of hiking and embracing the great outdoors. Our beloved City is a treasure trove of natural beauty with over 13,000 acres of rolling hills in our open spaces and an extensive network of over 100 miles of trails that is just waiting to be explored. This year, I want to extend a warm invitation to each of you to join me in the simple pleasure of hiking or biking through the scenic wonders that surround Santa Clarita. It’s an excellent way to connect with nature, promote well-being and explore some of the undiscovered gems right here in our own community. As we embark on these outdoor endeavors, let’s not forget the importance of trail etiquette and a shared commitment to ensure that every resident can enjoy our trails safely.

Whether you’re strolling down one of our City’s scenic paseos or zipping along one of our numerous bike paths, it’s crucial to take a “Heads Up!” approach and be mindful of others sharing the space. Always follow designated trails and paths, respecting the natural beauty around you and preventing harm to the environment. When encountering fellow trail enthusiasts—walkers, hikers, cyclists and especially horseback riders—a friendly greeting or signaling your presence ensures a smooth and courteous passage. For those of you moving a little faster than others—cyclists and runners—announcing “on your left” when approaching from behind will help you pass more safely. If you hear those words, please stay to the right so that others can easily get around you. When hiking or cycling in a large group, it is important to do so in a single file manner so the group does not take up more than half of the trail. If you get tired and need to take a break, move to the side of the trail to let others pass with ease. For those fast-moving mountain bikers, maintain awareness of your speed, adhere to park speed limits and announce yourself loudly when preparing to pass others. And finally, respect nature! Litter has no business being out on our beautiful trails—if you pack it in, please pack it out.

For more information on hiking in the City’s open spaces, including maps, activities and more, please visit HikeSantaClarita.com. To learn more about cycling throughout our City, including suggested routes, new trails and more safety tips, check out BikeSantaClarita.com.

Let’s lace up those hiking boots, dust off our bicycles, brush off the horse and make 2024 a year filled with exploration, fresh air and the freedom of the outdoors—all while prioritizing safety. “Heads Up!” and happy trails, Santa Clarita!

Laurene Weste is a Santa Clarita City Council member and can be reached at lweste@santaclarita.gov.
Carlos Orozco to Serve as JCI Santa Clarita’s 27th President

Carlos Orozco to Serve as JCI Santa Clarita’s 27th President
Thursday, Jan 4, 2024
Happy new year! My name is Carlos Orozco and I will be serving as the 27th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2024.
READ MORE...

Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year

Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
Wednesday, Jan 3, 2024
As we welcome in 2024, there are several exciting projects, programs and events we can look forward to in the new year. Thanks to the leadership of the Santa Clarita City Council, several new city amenities will welcome residents during the next 12 months.
READ MORE...

Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments

Tejon Ranch Conservancy Looks Back on Past Accomplishments
Sunday, Dec 31, 2023
Tejon Ranch Conservancy looks back on the nonprofit's past accomplishments
READ MORE...

Kathryn Barger | 2023 Year in Review

Kathryn Barger | 2023 Year in Review
Friday, Dec 29, 2023
I have always believed that we achieve our best results together. During a time when there are so many people in need across our county and our country, partnerships can bring help, healing and hope to our communities.
READ MORE...

Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right

Jason Gibbs | Start 2024 Off Right
Thursday, Dec 28, 2023
There’s no better way to start the new year than with a New Year’s resolution.
READ MORE...
January 2024: This Month at TMU
The Master's University has released upcoming events for the month of January.
January 2024: This Month at TMU
CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy
California Institute of the Arts alum Noah Lemelson (Critical Studies MFA 19) returned with his latest work, "The Lioness and the Rat Queen," the second novel in his steampunk-apocalyptic-noir trilogy.
CalArts Alum Releases Second Novel in Steampunk Trilogy
Jan. 15: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk
The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to come together for a Unity Walk in celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day at Central Park Monday, Jan. 15, at 9:00 a.m.
Jan. 15: Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Unity Walk
CSUN’s Bostick Earns Big West Player of the Week
California State University, Northridge men's basketball Dionte Bostick picked up his first career Big West Player of the Week award, the league office announced on Monday.
CSUN’s Bostick Earns Big West Player of the Week
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Raz Orbach Athletes of the Week
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Raz Orbach (football) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Dec. 26-30.
COC Names Aaliyah Garcia, Raz Orbach Athletes of the Week
COC Foundation Creates Endowment Honoring Michele Jenkins
The College of the Canyons Foundation has created an endowment fund in honor of Michele Jenkins, who passed away on Feb. 6, 2023, after nearly 40 years of service as a COC Board of Trustees member.
COC Foundation Creates Endowment Honoring Michele Jenkins
Dismal Start to 2024 California Snow Survey
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CN) — The Golden State’s first test of the season’s snowpack left experts underwhelmed at the chances for another wet winter year, with California measuring well below average for rain and snowfall so far.
Dismal Start to 2024 California Snow Survey
Carlos Orozco to Serve as JCI Santa Clarita’s 27th President
Happy new year! My name is Carlos Orozco and I will be serving as the 27th President of JCI Santa Clarita for 2024.
Carlos Orozco to Serve as JCI Santa Clarita’s 27th President
Start 2024 Off Right, Get Your REAL ID Today
Nearly 16.9 million Californians now have a REAL ID – an increase of 121,501 from the previous month – according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
Start 2024 Off Right, Get Your REAL ID Today
Jan. 29: Blood Drive in Memory of Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Donate blood in memory of slain Santa Clarita Valley resident and Los Angeles Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer on Monday, Jan. 29.
Jan. 29: Blood Drive in Memory of Ryan Clinkunbroomer
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
Come to Impulse Music Co.'s monthly Open Mic Night, held the first Wednesday of the month and show your skills in front of all your friends and family on a professional stage.
Feb. 7: Impulse Music Open Mic Night
CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards
More than a dozen graduates of California Institute of the Arts were nominated for the second annual National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Children’s and Family Emmy Awards. CalArtians were nominated across the 50 categories.
CalArts Alums Capture Emmys at Children’s, Family Awards
Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN
"Through the Years" presented by Off Book Theatre and Eclipse Theatre LA is a funny and poignant coming of age story that follows three best friends, Jack, Julie and Tess from age 5 as they share a lifetime of highs and lows.
Jan. 19-21: ‘Through the Years’ at The MAIN
Feb. 2: SCV Chamber Awards, Installation
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce 2024 Awards + Installation will be held Friday, Feb. at 6 p.m. The event will be held at the Hytt Valencia.
Feb. 2: SCV Chamber Awards, Installation
Jan. 18: 2024 California Employment Law Update
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Employment Law Update is returning for 2024. Join Brian Koegle, Partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP, for a comprehensive update on developments in employment law that will be most impactful for your business in the coming year.
Jan. 18: 2024 California Employment Law Update
Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
As we welcome in 2024, there are several exciting projects, programs and events we can look forward to in the new year. Thanks to the leadership of the Santa Clarita City Council, several new city amenities will welcome residents during the next 12 months.
Ken Striplin | Welcoming the New Year
‘Stuffie Sleepover’ Parties at Canyon Country, Newhall Libraries
Bring your favorite stuffie to the Santa Clarita Public Library for a Stuffed Animal Sleepover Party. Sleepover parties will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch and a Stuffed Toy Slumber Party on Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Old Town Newhall Branch.
‘Stuffie Sleepover’ Parties at Canyon Country, Newhall Libraries
CodaPet Expands to Santa Clarita Valley
CodaPet has expanded compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to the Santa Clarita Valley and surrounding cities. The veterinarian-owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home, surrounded by loved ones.
CodaPet Expands to Santa Clarita Valley
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report
In furtherance of its commitment to providing transparent and open communication regarding the responsible management of ratepayer funds, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the creation of SCV Water's first Popular Annual Financial Report.
SCV Water Releases Popular Annual Financial Report
SCV Water Purchases Vista Canyon Factory Recycled Water From City
At its regular board meeting on Jan. 2, the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency Board of Directors approved entering into an agreement with the city of Santa Clarita for the purchase of recycled water from the city’s Vista Canyon Water Factory.
SCV Water Purchases Vista Canyon Factory Recycled Water From City
Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal
The Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer's held in October at Bridgeport Park raised nearly $173,000, exceeding the goal set for the event of $155,000. The fundraiser was held to benefit the care, support, advocacy and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
Santa Clarita Walk to End Alzheimer’s Exceeds Goal
Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon
The Valley Industry Association will host the 2024 Update Santa Clarita luncheon with Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.
Jan. 19: VIA 2024 Update Santa Clarita Luncheon
SCVNews.com
%d