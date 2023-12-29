SIGSCV Donates Children’s Jackets to Single Mothers Outreach

Soroptimist International of Greater Santa Clarita Valley donated 36 jackets for children aged 1-17 to Single Mothers Outreach on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

The jackets were contributed by members and guests at the “SIGSCV Unwind & Connect Holiday Party,” an intimate gathering held on Dec. 12.

This bi-monthly event, exclusively for members, became a platform for this heartfelt gesture, a response to the urgent needs of families in the Santa Clarita Valley community during the winter season.

“In times of need, our strength lies in unity. SIGSCV is honored to extend our warmth to Single Mothers Outreach, embodying the spirit of compassion that defines our organization,” said Renee Leon, president of SIGSCV.

Beyond this donation, SIGSCV continues its collaborative efforts with Single Mothers Outreach and other organizations through its program, the “Live Your Dream Award.”

This initiative is designed to provide support to women who are the primary providers for their families and are enrolled in full-time undergraduate or trade programs.

The grant addresses practical challenges such as babysitting and transportation costs. The awards ceremony to honor the recipients is scheduled for March 2024.

SIGSCV was founded in the SCV in 2008. The SCV is also home to Soroptimist International of Valencia.

Soroptimist is a global women’s organization whose members volunteer to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment.

SIGSCV holds several fundraisers during the year including the annual fashion show and The Wine Affair.

The SIGSCV annual Community Giving Luncheon will be held in May 2024, where SIGSCV will extend support to other non-profit organizations in the community.

For more information about SIGSCV, visit www.sigscv.org.

