Glasnow Opens for L.A. Dodgers, Spectrum Expands Access to Games

Former Hart High standout Tyler Glasnow will make his first start as a Los Angeles Dodger in the season opener against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday (3 a.m. PT) at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, South Korea. Glasnow, a Santa Clarita Valley native and an ace pitcher at Hart High School, was signed to the Dodgers in the off season.

Spectrum has announced it is making 2024 Dodgers games on Spectrum SportsNet LA available to more customers, providing free streaming access for the 2024 regular season to customers with both Spectrum Internet and Mobile service who live inside the Dodgers home television territory.

Available in time for the Dodgers regular season opener against the Padres on March 20 in Seoul, Spectrum will cover all streaming costs so that eligible customers will be able to access live games as well as pre and postgame coverage and game replays via MLB.com and the MLB app.

“We are constantly exploring ways to maximize value for our customers,” said Sharon Peters, Executive Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer for Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand. “This innovative offer enhances Spectrum’s suite of connectivity products and services for both new and existing customers, while also extending the availability of Dodgers games to more fans in the LA area, on us.”

To receive free digital access to 2024 Dodgers regular season games on Spectrum SportsNet LA, customers must subscribe to both Spectrum Internet and Mobile service.

Eligible customers will be able to access live games, pre and postgame coverage, as well as game replays via MLB.com and the MLB app using their existing Spectrum credentials. Spectrum TV customers with access to SportsNet LA can continue to watch Dodgers games via their TV lineup, the Spectrum TV App or the Spectrum SportsNet App.

More information is available at Spectrum.com/Dodgers.

