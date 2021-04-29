Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature

Pete Docter and Dana Murray accept the Oscar for Animated Feature Film during the live ABC Telecast of The 93rd Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Credit: Todd Wawrychuk / A.M.P.A.S.
With Sunday night’s win for Soul (Pixar), the Best Animated Feature Oscar has now gone to alumni of the California Institute of the Arts’ (CalArts) renowned animation programs 12 times. Since the category was introduced at the Academy Awards 20 years ago, the majority of winning films have been directed by “CalArtians.”
Soul (Pixar) was directed by Pete Docter (Film/Video BFA 90) with co-director Kemp Powers. Docter, who also wrote the film with Powers and Mike Jones, took home trophies with producer Dana Murray. Soul marks Docter’s third Oscar, having won for Pixar classics Up and Inside Out.
When accepting the award, Docter said, “We want to thank music teachers and art teachers everywhere… You make the world a better place.”
Soul also won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and was nominated for Best Sound.
Also nominated this year, Over the Moon (Netflix) was directed by Glen Keane (Film/Video BFA 74) with co-director John Kahrs. Keane, who also served as an executive producer on the film and provided voice work, was nominated alongside producers Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou.
In the Short Film (Animated) category, If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix) was the night’s winner. When directors Will McCormack and Michael Govier accepted their trophies, they thanked the film’s animation director, Youngran Nho (Film/Video BFA 18), and animators HaeIn Michelle Heo (Film Video BFA 19) and Julia Rodrigues (Film/Video BFA 19), saying, “Your art astounds us.”
Also nominated in the category was CalArtian Madeline Sharafian (Film/Video BFA 14) alongside Michael Capbarat for Burrow (Pixar).
To date, animated films directed by CalArts Experimental and Character Animation alumni have amassed a worldwide revenue of nearly $50 billion (tracked 1985-March 2021). All CalArts animation students receive guidance and support to start their careers in the film industry. As a result, alumni have continued their box office revenue growth year after year. Infographics charting CalArts animation box office revenue can be found at boxoffice.calarts.edu.
Last year’s Oscar-winning Best Animated Feature, Toy Story 4, was co-written by CalArts alum Andrew Stanton (Film/Video BFA 87), who also served as one of the film’s executive producers alongside Docter. Hair Love, last year’s Best Short Film (Animated) was directed by Matthew A. Cherry, Everett Downing Jr., and CalArts alum Bruce W. Smith (Film/Video BFA 83).
Other Oscar-winning films from alumni directors include Finding Nemo (2003) by Stanton; The Incredibles (2004) and Ratatouille (2007) by Brad Bird (Film/Video BFA 76); WALL-E (2008) also by Stanton; Up (2009) by Docter; Brave (2012) by Mark Andrews (Film/Video BFA 93) and Brenda Chapman (Film/Video BFA 87); Frozen (2013) by Chris Buck (Film/Video BFA 78) with Peter Del Vecho and Jennifer Lee; Big Hero (2014) by Don Hall (Film/Video BFA 95) with Roy Conli and Chris Williams; Inside Out (2015) by Docter with Jonas Rivera; Zootopia (2016) by Rich Moore (Film/Video BFA 87) with Byron Howard and Clark Spencer; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) by Bob Persichetti (Film/Video BFA 96) and others. Coco (2017) was co-directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina (Film/Video BFA 06), though Molina was not nominated. (Alums are indicated in bold.)
California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) has set the pace for educating professional artists since 1970. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions. As successive generations of faculty and alumni have helped shape the landscape of contemporary arts, the Institute first envisioned by Walt Disney encompasses a vibrant, eclectic community with global reach, inviting experimentation, independent inquiry, and active collaboration and exchange among artists, artistic disciplines and cultural traditions.
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
Jack Dudeck led the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships after all three rounds, capping off his individual victory with an even-round of 71 on Wednesday at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Arizona.
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega mine can proceed, has passed out of the Senate with unanimous support.
Seven electric circuits in Santa Clarita frequently impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs program, or PSPS, will be improved to reduce the number of power outages triggered by extreme weather events, according to Liz Seelman, a representative for Southern California Edison.
Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, William S. Hart Union High School District nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.
The North Fire, which erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Castaic, currently stands at 640 acres (downgraded from 650) and 25 percent containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
All six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District; Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch, have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
City Manager Ken Striplin reported Monday on the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year, delivering his report to the Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee, which consists of Mayor Bill Miranda and Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has raised over $40,000 in their First Responder Gratitude Campaign, buying gift cards from chamber member businesses to give to local first responders, and infuse money back into the economy.
Firefighters battled a brush fire in Castaic Wednesday afternoon, but had to restrict their ground attack due to the fire’s proximity to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad training facility.
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating a 33-year-old Santa Clarita man suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he solicited using an online teen chat room, officials confirmed Tuesday.
%d bloggers like this:
SCVTV Media Center
22505 14th Street Unit E
Santa Clarita, Calif. 91321
Phone: 661-251-TV20
FAX: 661-290-2536
REAL NAMES ONLY: All posters must use their real individual or business name. This applies equally to Twitter account holders who use a nickname.
0 Comments
You can be the first one to leave a comment.