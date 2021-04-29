header image

2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop
Deputy David March
Soul’s Oscar Victory Marks CalArtians’ 12th Win in Best Animated Feature
| Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
Pete Docter and Dana Murray
Pete Docter and Dana Murray accept the Oscar for Animated Feature Film during the live ABC Telecast of The 93rd Oscars at Union Station in Los Angeles, CA on Sunday, April 25, 2021. Credit: Todd Wawrychuk / A.M.P.A.S.

 

With Sunday night’s win for Soul (Pixar), the Best Animated Feature Oscar has now gone to alumni of the California Institute of the Arts’ (CalArts) renowned animation programs 12 times. Since the category was introduced at the Academy Awards 20 years ago, the majority of winning films have been directed by “CalArtians.”

Soul (Pixar) was directed by Pete Docter (Film/Video BFA 90) with co-director Kemp Powers. Docter, who also wrote the film with Powers and Mike Jones, took home trophies with producer Dana Murray. Soul marks Docter’s third Oscar, having won for Pixar classics Up and Inside Out.

When accepting the award, Docter said, “We want to thank music teachers and art teachers everywhere… You make the world a better place.”

Soul also won the Academy Award for Best Original Score and was nominated for Best Sound.

Also nominated this year, Over the Moon (Netflix) was directed by Glen Keane (Film/Video BFA 74) with co-director John Kahrs. Keane, who also served as an executive producer on the film and provided voice work, was nominated alongside producers Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou.

In the Short Film (Animated) category, If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix) was the night’s winner. When directors Will McCormack and Michael Govier accepted their trophies, they thanked the film’s animation director, Youngran Nho (Film/Video BFA 18), and animators HaeIn Michelle Heo (Film Video BFA 19) and Julia Rodrigues (Film/Video BFA 19), saying, “Your art astounds us.”

Also nominated in the category was CalArtian Madeline Sharafian (Film/Video BFA 14) alongside Michael Capbarat for Burrow (Pixar).

To date, animated films directed by CalArts Experimental and Character Animation alumni have amassed a worldwide revenue of nearly $50 billion (tracked 1985-March 2021). All CalArts animation students receive guidance and support to start their careers in the film industry. As a result, alumni have continued their box office revenue growth year after year. Infographics charting CalArts animation box office revenue can be found at boxoffice.calarts.edu.

CalArts Top Box Office

Founded by Walt Disney, CalArts’s Experimental and Character Animation programs are unrivaled in the world—educating successive generations of filmmakers who define the industry. Click here for more information about prominent alumni of the Character and Experimental Animation programs.

Last year’s Oscar-winning Best Animated Feature, Toy Story 4, was co-written by CalArts alum Andrew Stanton (Film/Video BFA 87), who also served as one of the film’s executive producers alongside Docter. Hair Love, last year’s Best Short Film (Animated) was directed by Matthew A. Cherry, Everett Downing Jr., and CalArts alum Bruce W. Smith (Film/Video BFA 83).

Other Oscar-winning films from alumni directors include Finding Nemo (2003) by Stanton; The Incredibles (2004) and Ratatouille (2007) by Brad Bird (Film/Video BFA 76)WALL-E (2008) also by Stanton; Up (2009) by Docter; Brave (2012) by Mark Andrews (Film/Video BFA 93) and Brenda Chapman  (Film/Video BFA 87)Frozen (2013) by Chris Buck (Film/Video BFA 78) with Peter Del Vecho and Jennifer Lee; Big Hero (2014) by Don Hall (Film/Video BFA 95) with Roy Conli and Chris Williams; Inside Out (2015) by Docter with Jonas Rivera; Zootopia (2016) by Rich Moore (Film/Video BFA 87) with Byron Howard and Clark Spencer; Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) by Bob Persichetti (Film/Video BFA 96) and others. Coco (2017) was co-directed by Lee Unkrich and Adrian Molina (Film/Video BFA 06), though Molina was not nominated. (Alums are indicated in bold.)

California Institute of the Arts (CalArts) has set the pace for educating professional artists since 1970. Offering rigorous undergraduate and graduate degree programs through six schools—Art, Critical Studies, Dance, Film/Video, Music, and Theater—CalArts has championed creative excellence, critical reflection, and the development of new forms and expressions. As successive generations of faculty and alumni have helped shape the landscape of contemporary arts, the Institute first envisioned by Walt Disney encompasses a vibrant, eclectic community with global reach, inviting experimentation, independent inquiry, and active collaboration and exchange among artists, artistic disciplines and cultural traditions.
LOCAL COLLEGE HEADLINES
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
With Sunday night’s win for Soul (Pixar), the Best Animated Feature Oscar has now gone to alumni of the California Institute of the Arts’ renowned animation programs 12 times.
Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute

Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute
Thursday, Apr 29, 2021
Registration is now open for the popular career exploration themed College of the Canyons Summer Institute, with weekly sessions running June 14-18 and June 21-25.
AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series

AltaSea, CSUN Launching Aquaculture Webinar Series
Tuesday, Apr 27, 2021
AltaSea at the Port of Los Angeles, in collaboration with Cal State Northridge’s Institute for Sustainability and The Los Angeles Coalition for the Economy & Jobs, announced a series of webinars focused on aquaculture, called “Blue + Green 2021.”
COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester

COC Recommends Vaccination in Preparing for Fall Semester
Monday, Apr 26, 2021
College of the Canyons is not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for students, faculty and staff for the fall semester, Eric Harnish, the college’s public information officer, told The Signal on Friday.
CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award

CSUN Marine Biologist Receives Prestigious NSF CAREER Award
Monday, Apr 26, 2021
The National Science Foundation’s Faculty Early Career Development Program awards, known as the CAREER awards, recognize exceptional young scientists who are spearheading projects in their fields and laying the foundation for the next generation of researchers.
TMU’s Jack Dudeck Takes Home GSAC Men’s Individual Golf Title
Jack Dudeck led the Golden State Athletic Conference Men's Golf Championships after all three rounds, capping off his individual victory with an even-round of 71 on Wednesday at Briarwood Country Club in Sun City West, Arizona.
Registration Now Open for COC’s Summer Institute
Registration is now open for the popular career exploration themed College of the Canyons Summer Institute, with weekly sessions running June 14-18 and June 21-25.
May 12: Cowboy Chili Cookout Benefiting Bridge to Home
Get ready to chow down on the best chili in town cooked up by your favorite local restaurant. Bridge to Home’s popular Cowboy Chili Cookout is back on the evening of Wednesday, May 12.
Residents Invited to Create Tile Art for Canyon Country Community Center
The courtyard wall at the future Canyon Country Community Center has been chosen as a location for public artwork, and you can be part of the process!
Wilk Bill Combating Cemex Mega-Mine Unanimously Passes State Senate
SACRAMENTO – State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, announces that Senate Bill 520, which would give the public the opportunity to weigh in before the CEMEX mega mine can proceed, has passed out of the Senate with unanimous support.
Completion of Edison Grid Improvements Expected by Fall
Seven electric circuits in Santa Clarita frequently impacted by Public Safety Power Shutoffs program, or PSPS, will be improved to reduce the number of power outages triggered by extreme weather events, according to Liz Seelman, a representative for Southern California Edison.
Hart District to Recognize Food Service Staff
Between preparing healthy food, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating student food allergies, and offering service with a smile, William S. Hart Union High School District nutrition professionals have a lot on their plate.
North Fire Stands at 640 Acres; All Evacuations Lifted
The North Fire, which erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Castaic, currently stands at 640 acres (downgraded from 650) and 25 percent containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
GoFundMe Page Established for SCV Deputy Severely Injured in Crash
A fundraiser has been established to support the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy who was severely injured in a motorcycle-versus-big rig crash on Wednesday.
Today in SCV History (April 29)
2002 - LASD Deputy David March, Canyon grad & Saugus resident, murdered during traffic stop [story]
Deputy David March
LASD Asks For Public Help Finding Missing Santa Clarita Man
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Santa Clarita man.
SCV Water Asks For Public Comment On New Water Management Plan
SCV Water has open a 30 day public comment period on their Urban Water Management Plan current draft, as part of their plan to ensure adequate long-term water quality and supplies.
Zonta SCV To Host 36th Annual “Women In Service Celebration”
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita will be hosting their 36th annual Women in Service Celebration, to honor 17 women serving the Santa Clarita Valley.
Hart District Schools Get National And State Recognition
All six comprehensive high schools in the William S. Hart Union High School District; Canyon, Golden Valley, Hart, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch, have been ranked in the top 12 percent of public high schools in the country by U.S. News & World Report.
City Anticipates Revenue Increases In Next Year’s Budget
City Manager Ken Striplin reported Monday on the draft budget for the upcoming fiscal year, delivering his report to the Santa Clarita City Council Budget Committee, which consists of Mayor Bill Miranda and Mayor Pro Tem Laurene Weste.
SCV Chamber Of Commerce Thanks First Responders and Raises Money For Local Businesses
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has raised over $40,000 in their First Responder Gratitude Campaign, buying gift cards from chamber member businesses to give to local first responders, and infuse money back into the economy. 
Community Continues To Weigh In On Hart Mascot During Public Forum
Hart High School officials held an online forum Monday night, inviting members of the community to contribute their opinions on whether to change the Indian mascot. 
Firefighters Respond to Castaic Brush Fire
Firefighters battled a brush fire in Castaic Wednesday afternoon, but had to restrict their ground attack due to the fire’s proximity to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department bomb squad training facility.
CIF Southern Section Updates COVID Protocols For Championships
CIF Southern Section has updated its protocols as several local sports programs move into their playoff contests.
Sammy Clarita Unveils New Look For The Cube
Sammy Clarita, Santa Clarita's official mascot, showed off a new look to promote the opening of three new city facilities and the debut of his third book.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Cases Throughout L.A. County Skilled Nursing Facilities Drop; SCV Totals 27,688 Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday 31 new deaths and 341 new cases of COVID-19, with 27,688 total cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Prosecutors Charge 33-Year-Old Santa Clarita Man With Rape Of 14-Year-Old
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Unit detectives are investigating a 33-year-old Santa Clarita man suspected of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he solicited using an online teen chat room, officials confirmed Tuesday.
