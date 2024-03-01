CalArts Alum Wins Silver Bear Best Director at Berlin Film Festival

California Institute of the Arts alum and School of Film/Video special faculty Nelson Carlos De Los Santos Arias (Film/Video MFA 14) won the Silver Bear for Best Director at the 2024 Berlin Film Festival (Berlinale) on Feb. 24 for his feature film, “Pepe.”
Through a combination of genres and styles, the film follows Pepe, a hippopotamus brought to Colombia to reside in the private zoo of the notorious drug baron Pablo Escobar. Following Escobar’s demise, the creatures from his menagerie break free into the wilderness. Pepe, serving as the film’s narrator, vividly portrays his life experiences while contemplating profound philosophical notions surrounding language, place, consciousness, and life and death.
Carlos De Los Santos Arias talked to Variety about the film’s politically charged nature, stating, “Pepe the philosophizing hippo might sound peculiar, but his words carry deep political significance.”
Dominican director Carlos De Los Santos Arias developed Pepe while participating in the DAAD Artists-in-Berlin program.
Check out the Berlinale press conference for Pepe with Carlos De Los Santos Arias on YouTube.
MONTEREY PARK — No. 20 College of the Canyons suffered a 93-78 loss at No. 13 East L.A. College in the opening round of the 3C2A Southern California Regional Playoffs on Wednesday to see its season come to a close.
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session Wednesday, March 6, at 5 p.m., to discuss the proposed Sunridge development by Urban West, which would be located at the site commonly known as the Whittaker-Bermite property.
The Master's University announced Kaleb Lowery was named co-Player of the Year in the conference and Ty Harper was named All-Golden State Athletic Conference in men's basketball for the 2023-24 season.
College of the Canyons student-athletes Aaliyah Garcia (women's basketball) and Jerome Hughes (men's track & field) have been named the COC Athletic Department's Women's & Men's Student-Athletes of the Week for the period running Feb. 19-24.
Rancho Pico and Rio Norte Junior High schools were named among the 293 middle and high schools that have been selected for the prestigious 2024 California Distinguished Schools Program, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Thursday.
This week, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously passed a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and co-authored by Supervisor Lindsey P. Horvath that mobilizes the County’s advocacy on behalf of homeowners who are struggling to get or keep their insurance coverage due to wildfire threat.
The California Department of Transportation has scheduled lane closures on the northbound and southbound State Route 14 between Technology Drive in Palmdale and Avenue A in Lancaster, closing up to three lanes.
California Credit Union announced today that it has launched the California Credit Union Foundation to lead its community outreach and support programs, which have totaled more than $2.5 million over the last five years.
