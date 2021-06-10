“Spirit Of America” Fireworks Show Returns

The City of Santa Clarita is excited to announce the return of the Spirit of America Fireworks Spectacular, which will headline Fourth of July festivities in the city after the COVID-19 pandemic forced its cancellation in 2020.

The fireworks will once again light up the sky from the launch site near the corner of Magic Mountain Parkway and Citrus Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.

“It is important for our residents to be able to celebrate our nation with a fireworks show, particularly after the events of the past year,” said Mayor Bill Miranda. “This event is one we look forward to all year, and as a veteran, I am proud that the City is once again holding this patriotic event in Santa Clarita.”

As you turn your head to the sky to watch the fireworks show, make sure your radio is tuned to KHTS, Your Hometown Station, on 98.1 FM and 1220 AM. Doing so will allow you to hear a special introduction to the spectacular, as well as music synchronized to the overhead display.

Citrus Street will be closed beginning at 3:00 a.m. on the morning of July 4. In addition, a portion of the Westfield Valencia Town Center parking lot will be blocked off to the public for the firework fall zone. All other roads in the area will remain open to vehicle traffic and existing “no parking” zones will remain in effect and be enforced by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Residents are also reminded that all fireworks – even those marked “safe and sane” are illegal to possess in Santa Clarita. Fireworks are a violation of the Santa Clarita Municipal Code, Health and Safety Code, and Los Angeles County Fire Code.

By utilizing the City’s Resident Service Center (RSC), residents can report locations that have been problem areas for illegal fireworks in past years under the “Illegal Fireworks” category. This information will be automatically transmitted to the Sheriff’s Department, which will use the information to plan their patrols. The data gathered will be used to map out areas of concern for law enforcement to address.

The Resident Service Center is accessible on the City’s website at santa-clarita.com/RSC, as well as through the Santa Clarita Mobile App. The public can also report illegal fireworks to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s non-emergency line at (661) 255-1121.

It is important to note that reporting illegal fireworks through RSC will NOT result in an immediate response from the Sheriff’s Department. Please do not call 9-1-1 to report illegal fireworks activity as those lines must be kept open for life and death emergency needs.

For more information on illegal firework use in Santa Clarita and additional resources, please visit santa-clarita.com/Fireworks.

