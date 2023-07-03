Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July

The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and I want to emphasize the importance of fire safety within our community. The National Fire Protection Association revealed that in 2018 the United States experienced an estimated 19,500 fires due to fireworks. The use of illegal fireworks poses an imminent threat to our valley.

This year, we experienced a large amount of brush growth due to the heavy rains. This growth greatly increases the risk of wildfire as the vegetation becomes dry and brittle. A wayward spark from fireworks could easily ignite a hillside and cause untold damage. I urge all residents to remember that ALL fireworks are illegal in the city of Santa Clarita.

The safety of our residents and our community is always our top priority. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission estimated that in 2021 there were 11,500 emergency room-treated injuries caused by fireworks. Of those, an estimated 31% were injuries to the hand and fingers, and 21% were to the head, face and ears. Some of the most common injuries came from sparklers and firecrackers. Although these products can have an innocent appearance, they can lead to severe injury.

Besides the dangers, we ask you to be mindful of those with sound sensitivity. Veterans with PTSD are silent victims of fireworks, so please be considerate of your neighbors who have already given so much to our nation. Additionally, many animals become extremely frightened from the firework explosions that they run away from their homes. July 5 is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters due to dogs and cats who were picked up as strays after being scared away from their homes by fireworks.

Again, in the Santa Clarita Valley, all fireworks are illegal. Residents can report illegal fireworks use by calling the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at (661) 260-4000 or by entering a report into the city’s Resident Service Center at santa-clarita.com/RSC. Please note that a report will not result in an immediate response. Your reports are crucial to helping our local Sheriff’s Department identify hotspots in our community. Santa Clarita residents can also get a $500 reward for reporting illegal fireworks to the Sheriff’s Station. If you have a life-threatening emergency, you should dial 9-1-1.

Rather than light your own fireworks, I invite all of our residents to come to the Spirit of America Fireworks display at Valencia Town Center. End the night together with friends and family to watch as the city’s dark night sky is brought to life with a spectacular fireworks display. Tune in to KHTS AM 1220 and FM 98.1 as they broadcast patriotic music to coincide with the show. Leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals and enjoy a safe, family-friendly night out. The event will begin at approximately 9:20 p.m.

For more information about firework safety and resources, please visit santa-clarita.com/Fireworks. I wish everyone a happy and safe Fourth of July.

Ken Striplin is Santa Clarita’s City Manager and can be reached at kstriplin@santa-clarita.com.

