Inside
Today in
S.C.V. History
July 5
1914 - Rev. Wolcott H. Evans, the future "pastor of the disaster," named pastor of Newhall's First Presbyterian Church [story]
church
CHP Reports 68 Deaths Over Independence Day Weekend
| Wednesday, Jul 5, 2023
Water drop


The results of the California Highway Patrol’s recent Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period are a sobering reminder of the consequences resulting from unsafe driving behaviors.

Sixty-eight people were killed in crashes throughout the state during the Independence Day Maximum Enforcement Period, which began at 6:01 p.m. on Friday, June 30, and concluded at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Tragically, nearly half of the total number of vehicle occupants who died within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt.

With unsafe speed being the number one contributor to crashes in California, the CHP placed a special emphasis on its enforcement during the recent Maximum Enforcement Period. CHP officers issued more than 9,700 speed citations throughout the long Independence Day weekend.

Additionally, impaired drivers were removed from California’s roadways at an alarming rate during the holiday enforcement effort. CHP officers made 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence, which is an average of one DUI arrest every five minutes.

“The results of this Maximum Enforcement Period are concerning and reinforce the need for responsible behavior behind the wheel,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee.  “All of these deaths were preventable, and the loved ones they leave behind will be forever impacted.  Traffic safety is everyone’s responsibility, and these statistics show us how much work there is still to be done.  The CHP is committed to making California’s roadways safer for all who use them.”

To help protect those who are traveling on California’s roadways during the holidays, the CHP implements six Maximum Enforcement Periods per year. The next Maximum Enforcement Period is scheduled for Labor Day weekend. Throughout the holiday weekend, all available uniformed members of the Department will be on patrol to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and, when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action.

Keep yourself and others who are on the road safe by buckling up, driving at a speed safe for conditions, avoid distractions behind the wheel, and always designating a sober driver.

The mission of the CHP is to provide the highest level of Safety, Service, and Security.
Wilk, Senate Approve Infrastructure Bills Benefiting District Water, Rail Projects
Wednesday, Jul 5, 2023
Wilk, Senate Approve Infrastructure Bills Benefiting District Water, Rail Projects
California State Senator Scott Wilk voted in support of several bills to reform the California Environmental Quality Act to make building key infrastructure projects in the state easier.
FULL STORY...
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards
Wednesday, Jul 5, 2023
Assemblywoman Schiavo Announces the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards
Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo announced the recipients of the 2023 Young Community Leader Awards, a program aimed at recognizing and honoring exceptional students within the 40th Assembly District.
FULL STORY...
Latest Additions to SCVNews.com
July 8: Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. Comes to the Canyon Theatre Guild
Canyon Theatre Guild’s Youth Theatre actors will be performing the wonderful musical adventure based on the Disney-Pixar classic. 
July 8: Disney’s Finding Nemo Jr. Comes to the Canyon Theatre Guild
Castaic Union School District Appoints Director of Student Support Services
The Castaic Union School District is pleased to announce the appointment of Nadia Villapudua as the new Director of Student Support Services as of May 8, 2023.
Castaic Union School District Appoints Director of Student Support Services
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating At-Risk Missing Person, Sarriah Marie Fields.
LASD is Asking for the Public’s Help Locating Missing Person Sarriah Marie Fields
CSUN Team Works To Design Innovative Food-Growth System
After completing the second round of the NASA Deep Space Food Challenge staff and students are working to transform their space-based farming system to benefit people on Earth.
CSUN Team Works To Design Innovative Food-Growth System
DMV: Let Your Summer Sizzle with a REAL ID
About 16 million Californians now have a REAL ID, an increase of 181,019 from the previous month, according to California Department of Motor Vehicles data.
DMV: Let Your Summer Sizzle with a REAL ID
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award for the 29th Year
For the 29th consecutive year, the city of Santa Clarita has received an Investment Policy Certificate of Excellence Award from the Association of Public Treasurers of the United States and Canada for its Investment Policy.
Santa Clarita Receives Nationally Acclaimed Finance Award for the 29th Year
LASD Investigates Deputy Involved Shooting in Santa Clarita
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide detectives are continuing their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deputy involved shooting.
LASD Investigates Deputy Involved Shooting in Santa Clarita
Today in SCV History (July 5)
Aug. 20: Bowling For Hope to Benefit Cancer Support
Circle of Hope, Inc. presents the annual Bowling for Hope event on Sunday, Aug. 20 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Valencia Lanes in Newhall.
Aug. 20: Bowling For Hope to Benefit Cancer Support
Trophy Winners Announced for SCV Fourth of July Parade
The 91st Anniversary of the SCV Fourth of July Parade with the theme “Celebrating America's Independence the SCV Way: Live, Work, Play" rolled along the streets of Old Town Newhall to large crowds on the morning of July 4.
Trophy Winners Announced for SCV Fourth of July Parade
Aug. 11-Sept. 3: ‘The Andrews Brothers’ Musical
"The Andrews Brothers" is a jukebox musical featuring 30 songs with the music of an entire generation. This musical is a valentine to the heroes of World War II. Produced by Olive Branch Theatricals and Raising the Curtain Foundation. Performances will take place Aug. 11-Sept. 3 at the historic Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.
Aug. 11-Sept. 3: ‘The Andrews Brothers’ Musical
July 16: Volunteers Sought for CERT Simulation Drill
Volunteers are being sought to act as injured survivors to create a "real-world" disaster scenario. This event is the final skills assessment for the 21-hour CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) Program, where class participants will demonstrate the response skills they have learned. This drill will take place indoors and outdoors, regardless of weather conditions. Volunteers will be expected to wear closed-toe shoes and may have to wear costume make-up.
July 16: Volunteers Sought for CERT Simulation Drill
July 22-Aug. 13: CTG Presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita PAC
The Canyon Theatre Guild will present "Fiddler on the Roof" at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center at College of the Canyons for eight performances on Saturdays and Sundays July 22-Aug. 13.
July 22-Aug. 13: CTG Presents ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ at Santa Clarita PAC
‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ at The MAIN
The MAIN in Old Town Newhall will host a captivating and thought-provoking exhibition by artist Sherif Hakeem, titled “Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art.” The exhibition will run from July 31 to Aug. 29 showcasing Hakeem’s exquisite hyper-realistic fine art portraits of vulnerable and endangered species.
‘Saving Endangered Wildlife Through Fine Art’ at The MAIN
Today in SCV History (July 4)
1932 - Robert Poore wins the greased pole climbing contest and $2.50 at Newhall's July 4th celebration [story]
4th of July Parade
Celebrate the Fourth with Patriotism, Pancakes, Parade, Pyrotechnics
The Santa Clarita Valley will enjoy a patriotic Fourth of July beginning with the annual Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley Pancake Breakfast at 6:30 a.m. The breakfast, offered until the parade starts at 9 a.m. will cost $10, with children under 12 eating free. You can find the pancakes at Sixth and Main Street in Old Town Newhall.
Celebrate the Fourth with Patriotism, Pancakes, Parade, Pyrotechnics
Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
Under a new contract with Southern California Edison, a fleet of firefighting helitankers, pilots and support crews, known as the Quick Reaction Force, will continue to suppress wildfires across Southern California through the rest of the year. Southern California Edison has sponsored the Quick Reaction Force since 2021.
Quick Reaction Force Returns to Fight 2023 SoCal Wildfires
Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
The Fourth of July is fast approaching, and I want to emphasize the importance of fire safety within our community. The National Fire Protection Association revealed that in 2018 the United States experienced an estimated 19,500 fires due to fireworks. The use of illegal fireworks poses an imminent threat to our valley.
Ken Striplin | Have a Happy and Safe Fourth of July
Wilk Taps American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month
Just before the Fourth of July holiday, California State Sen. Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) recognized Fred Arnold and Santa Clarita-based mortgage company American Family Funding, as Senate District 21’s Small Business of the Month for the month of July.
Wilk Taps American Family Funding as Small Business of the Month
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
JCI Santa Clarita members and friends, we had a phenomenal June filled with exciting events and a strong sense of community empowerment.
Cindy Curtis | JCI Santa Clarita
