1542 - Explorer Juan Cabrillo sets sail from Mexico; will stop for a drink at mouth of Santa Clara River [story]
1650 map
Keeping Your Pets Safe During Fourth of July
| Tuesday, Jun 27, 2023

DogsWith the Fourth of July approaching, the County of Los Angeles Department of Animal Care and Control would like to remind pet owners that extra precautions are necessary in order to protect pets during celebrations.

To ensure the safety of your pets, here are a few tips:

 – Make sure your pet has a collar and tags with contact information. Include a phone number where you can be reached.

 – Get your pet microchipped and make sure you register your pet with the microchip company.

 – Do not take your pets with you when going to see fireworks displays. The noise and other activities at these events can easily frighten and overwhelm your dog or cat.

 – Keep your pets indoors in a cool, comfortable place with some “white noise” distraction.

 – Your pets may want to hide; allow them access to a room away from windows.

 – If your dog is outside, make sure all gates are closed and locked and fencing is secure. Your dog may try to escape if they become startled.

 – If you are leaving town for the weekend and cannot take your pets with you, make sure you leave them with someone who will be cautious and keep them secure during the Fourth of July celebrations.

 –  Talk to your veterinarian if you feel your pet may need additional support through medication.

“Independence Day is a time of celebration for humans but not for animals,” said DACC director Marcia Mayeda. “Fireworks can terrify our beloved pets, and they may become injured or lost as a result. Please make sure your pets are safe and properly identified in case they flee, and keep a close eye on your pets to monitor their behavior and stress level.”

If your pet gets out or if you find a pet, we encourage you to report and search on Petco Love Lost. Petco Love Lost, the nation’s largest nonprofit lost and found pet database, utilizes patented image-recognition technology, and includes pets from nearly every animal shelter in the Los Angeles area, privately reported lost and found pets, and even pets posted on social media. Pet parents can also take proactive measures and register their pets on PetcoLoveLost.org in case their pet goes missing. You can make sure your pet’s profile is up to date on Petco Love Lost to help find your pet as soon as possible if they go missing. Community members can also help other families reunite with their pets by checking lost pets in their area here, https://lost.petcolove.org/.

About Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control (DACC)

DACC is the largest animal care and control agency in the nation, operating seven animal care centers and providing services to more than three million residents and their pets. DACC operates under the nationally recognized Socially Conscious Sheltering model to ensure the best possible outcomes for animals and the community. As a community resource center for pets and owners, DACC protects people and animals from harm, provides care for lost and unwanted animals, reunites lost pets with their families, and strives every day to move closer to its North Star: a loving home for every adoptable pet that comes through its doors. To learn more about DACC, the resources DACC provides, and view its animals, visit www.animalcare.lacounty.gov or follow us on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter. To support DACC’s efforts, please donate to the Los Angeles County Animal Care Foundation at www.lacountyanimals.org. To learn more about Socially Conscious Sheltering, visit https://scsheltering.org/.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.7 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us.  Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on FacebookInstagramTwitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.

 

