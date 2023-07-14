header image

1769 - Portolá party sets out from San Diego; first Europeans to "discover" Santa Clarita Valley 3½ weeks later [story]
Gaspar de Portola
State Budget Grants Bring $20M to 40th Assembly District
| Friday, Jul 14, 2023
scv boys and girls club

California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a long list of budget and infrastructure bills into law on Monday, July 10 including AB102 authored by Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo (D-Chatsworth) which will bring $20 million into the 40th Assembly District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley.

“I’m happy to report that the Governor has signed the remaining budget bills, including AB102, which amends the main budget bill and includes more than $20 million of investments we fought to bring back to our assembly district,” said Schiavo. “I’m pleased to see that due to sound fiscal management, the Assembly has positioned our state well to deal with declining revenues. This enables us to protect the progress we’ve made in key priority areas, avoid cuts to core programs and maintain a $38 billion reserve to safeguard against economic uncertainty, all without the need to raise taxes. I am especially pleased to announce that with the enactment of AB102, I was able to secure more than $20 million in grants to 19 different agencies throughout Assembly District 40.”

The AB102 grants will be distributed as follows:

Housing and Homelessness Solutions

— Penny Lane Centers/Abbey Road – Affordable housing renovation for transition age youth: $314,000.

— Santa Clarita Valley Bridge to Home – Family housing units and Client Service Center: $1,250,000.

— California State University, Northridge – Basic needs suite: $6,000,000.

— City of Los Angeles – Chatsworth TravelLodge Homekey site safety improvements: $200,000.

Improving Community Health and Wellness

— SRD Straightening Reins – Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit, solar panels and extreme heat protection roof: $279,000.

— Community Integrated Services – Infrastructure and technology upgrades: $171,000.

— Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center – Improved assistance to homebound seniors: $411,000.

— Northeast Valley Health Corporation – Capital infrastructure improvements: $405,000.

— VIDA Mobile Clinic – Outreach and medical supplies: $136,000.

Environment: Water and Fire Protection

— Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency – Removal and management of invasive weeds: $1,000,000.

— City of Santa Clarita – Emergency Mobile Command Unit: $1,507,000.

Investing in Youth and Family Safety and Security

— Santa Clarita Valley Boys & Girls Club – Infrastructure upgrades: $160,000.

— Child Care Resource Center – Food and basic needs storage and delivery: $400,000.

— Child & Family Center – Santa Clarita Valley nonprofit that provides mental health services to children and families. Infrastructure and safety improvements: $593,000.

School Safety and Infrastructure

— Los Angeles Unified School District – Safety and infrastructure improvements at Kennedy High School: $2,000,000.

— Newhall School District – Safety and security upgrades: $3,953,000.

— William S. Hart Union School District – Safety and wellness upgrades: $123,000.

— Castaic Union School District – Shade structures: $261,000.

— College of the Canyons – Simulation based training lab for Allied Healthcare and Emergency Medicine students: $1,000,000.

“Each of these recipients provide a valuable service to our community and I’m happy to have secured these one-time infrastructure grant funds. We will continue to be strong advocates in Sacramento to ensure funds are disbursed as quickly as possible,” said Schiavo.
SCVNews.com
%d bloggers like this: