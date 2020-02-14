[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

State Delivers Travel Trailers to South LA for Homeless
Friday, Feb 14, 2020
caltrans travel trailers for homeless in south los angeles

Caltrans delivered 10 travel trailers on Thursday to a site in South Los Angeles to provide temporary housing for families experiencing homelessness.

The travel trailer deployment is part of the state’s comprehensive response to the crisis through a combination of new accountability measures, unprecedented proposed new resources, and Governor Gavin Newsom’s executive order to significantly reduce and prevent street homelessness, connect people to services and build housing faster.

“California is treating homelessness like the emergency it is and it’s going to take every level of government stepping up to do their part,” Newsom said. “State government is doing more than ever before to combat homelessness. This first wave of trailers to Los Angeles County is part of our state’s broader effort to deploy more resources directly into communities. I appreciate LA County leaders for providing land and putting these critically-needed resources to work.”

Later this month, Caltrans will deliver an additional 20 travel trailers to Los Angeles. The state will also deploy dozens of trailers statewide to partnering counties in the coming weeks.

caltrans travel trailers for homeless in south los angeles

Caltrans delivered the trailers to the Los Angeles city-owned Safe Landing for Families site in South Los Angeles, where they will house homeless families with children. The families will be provided with wraparound services and assistance connecting them to longer-term affordable housing.

Previously used by Camp Fire first responders, the travel trailers each have a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen and dining area, as well as other amenities.

“Where there’s a will, there’s a way. Just over three weeks after identifying a site for the trailers, we have the manifestation of collective civic action,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, co-chair of the Governor’s Council of Regional Homeless Advisors.

“The State of California, Los Angeles County and Los Angeles City, working shoulder-to-shoulder with the nonprofit, philanthropy and private sectors, as well as residents and volunteers, have created a safe landing for families transitioning out of homelessness,” Ridley-Thomas said. “This is what a crisis response can and should look like.”

caltrans travel trailers for homeless in south los angeles

One of Los Angeles County’s Measure H-funded nonprofit partners, St. Joseph Center, deployed street outreach teams to identify the families who would move into the trailers. Many of them are currently living on the streets in the immediate vicinity – in cars or dilapidated RVs – or in rented motel rooms.

Over the last few weeks, the county’s Chief Executive Office and Public Works Department, in coordination with the city’s Department of Water and Power and other agencies, expedited the installation of electricity, water and sewage connections at the site, as well as other improvements to make it a safe, secure and welcoming environment. Families are expected to move in this weekend.

The governor has released the full $650 million in State Emergency Homeless Aid – of which LA County will receive $64.3 million – and issued a challenge for cities and counties to partner with the state on immediate impact solutions to tackle homelessness.

Newsom announced the state-local partnership to deploy travel trailers and medical services tents last month in Oakland during his statewide homelessness tour. The Governor last month traveled to San Diego, Oakland, Grass Valley, Riverside, Los Angeles and Fresno, participating in a local point-in-time count and meeting with staff and residents at shelters, a board-and-care home, and a crisis stabilization center.

The tour came on the heels of the governor’s proposed budget, designating more than $1 billion to fight homelessness, and an executive order requiring state agencies to take urgent and immediate action to make available state properties and facilities to rapidly increase housing and shelter options.

caltrans travel trailers for homeless in south los angeles
Santa Clarita Faced with Potential Lawsuit Over At-large Election System
Friday, Feb 14, 2020
Santa Clarita Faced with Potential Lawsuit Over At-large Election System
The city of Santa Clarita has received a petition from a Walnut Creek attorney on behalf of a group of voters to comply with the California Voting Rights Act, alleging the local government’s at-large election system dilutes the votes of Latino residents.
FULL STORY...
COVID-19 Update: 219 Cases Aboard Diamond Princess; KHTS Owners OK
Friday, Feb 14, 2020
COVID-19 Update: 219 Cases Aboard Diamond Princess; KHTS Owners OK
Valencia, California-based Princess Cruises on Thursday evening confirmed that Japanese health officials had diagnosed 44 new positive cases of the deadly COVID-19 virus among people on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
FULL STORY...
Sheriff’s ‘Out of the Ordinary’ Call: Bear Arm Found on Creekside Road
Friday, Feb 14, 2020
Sheriff’s ‘Out of the Ordinary’ Call: Bear Arm Found on Creekside Road
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies have responded to multiple, odd calls but perhaps none like the one on Friday afternoon: a bear arm on a Valencia street.
FULL STORY...
