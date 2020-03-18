State Schools Chief Supports Newsom’s COVID-19 Guidance

SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond voiced his support for the comprehensive COVID-19 guidance document issued by Governor Newsom Thursday.

The California Department of Education collaborated with the Governor’s office to ensure that local educational agencies have a detailed resource that will address many of the immediate concerns teachers, administrators, and parents are facing in the wake of coronavirus-related school closures.

“It is imperative that we exhaust all efforts to minimize the disruptive impact a school closure can have on our students and their families,” Thurmond said.

“Child care, educational options, meal service, and providing support to our students with disabilities are all issues that our school communities are grappling with right now,” he said. “I am pleased that the Governor provided the necessary answers and solutions that our LEAs need to move forward as they continue to support and serve students throughout the state.”

To view the guidance document and for more information about coronavirus COVID-19, please see the CDE's Coronavirus web page.

