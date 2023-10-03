State Water Board Will Allow Public Comment on CEMEX Mine Project

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her bill, Community Water Protection (AB163), in which California State Senator Scott Wilk was a principal co-author, has helped advance a critical priority for the Santa Clarita Valley: allowing for public comment on the more than 30 year old CEMEX mine project.

The pressure of the bill compelled the California State Water Resources Control Board to take the action outlined in the bill, which will now give the public a chance to share their position on the community impact of the CEMEX mine, something the SCV community has been demanding for years.

“A lot has changed in 30 years, and this legislation is about transparency, public engagement, and ensuring that our community has a voice in such an important resource — water,” said Schiavo.

AB 1631 would have required the State Water Board to reissue notices of applications for all water appropriations if they are pending approval for more than 30 years, allowing protest and public comment on decades-old projects. While Governor Gavin Newsom announced he would not sign AB 1631 into law, he re-affirmed that the State Water Board would reissue a notice of application for water appropriation, reopening public comment on this controversial project.

“I know the Governor shares our community’s concerns about the ability to have our voices heard on a decades-old project. His message acknowledging that what this bill sought to do is in motion. I am grateful the persistence of our community and bipartisan effort with my colleague, Senator Wilk, will deliver for the people of the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Schiavo.

Wilk issued the following statement on Newsom’s actions:

“It was fantastic to see the Governor reaffirm that the State Water Board will re-notice CEMEX’s application by the end of the year. Finally after 30 years, this is a major victory for the Santa Clarita Valley. The proposed mega-mine is a threat to our water supply and would wreak havoc on our roads and air quality. The Governor’s message ensures residents will get the opportunity they deserve to publicly voice their concerns against this disastrous project. It has been a pleasure to work alongside Assemblywoman Schiavo this year to get this done for our shared community.”

