[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

October 3
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
State Water Board Will Allow Public Comment on CEMEX Mine Project
Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
CEMEX site

California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her bill, Community Water Protection (AB163), in which California State Senator Scott Wilk was a principal co-author, has helped advance a critical priority for the Santa Clarita Valley: allowing for public comment on the more than 30 year old CEMEX mine project.

The pressure of the bill compelled the California State Water Resources Control Board to take the action outlined in the bill, which will now give the public a chance to share their position on the community impact of the CEMEX mine, something the SCV community has been demanding for years.

“A lot has changed in 30 years, and this legislation is about transparency, public engagement, and ensuring that our community has a voice in such an important resource — water,” said Schiavo.

AB 1631 would have required the State Water Board to reissue notices of applications for all water appropriations if they are pending approval for more than 30 years, allowing protest and public comment on decades-old projects. While Governor Gavin Newsom announced he would not sign AB 1631 into law, he re-affirmed that the State Water Board would reissue a notice of application for water appropriation, reopening public comment on this controversial project.

“I know the Governor shares our community’s concerns about the ability to have our voices heard on a decades-old project. His message acknowledging that what this bill sought to do is in motion. I am grateful the persistence of our community and bipartisan effort with my colleague, Senator Wilk, will deliver for the people of the Santa Clarita Valley,” said Schiavo.

Wilk issued the following statement on Newsom’s actions:

“It was fantastic to see the Governor reaffirm that the State Water Board will re-notice CEMEX’s application by the end of the year. Finally after 30 years, this is a major victory for the Santa Clarita Valley. The proposed mega-mine is a threat to our water supply and would wreak havoc on our roads and air quality. The Governor’s message ensures residents will get the opportunity they deserve to publicly voice their concerns against this disastrous project. It has been a pleasure to work alongside Assemblywoman Schiavo this year to get this done for our shared community.”
Barger Urges Support of Cultural Venues to Boost Arts Economy
Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will launch a countywide effort to promote and support the arts sector which has been notably struggling to recover since COVID-19 restrictions drove down attendance and associated revenues.
Oct. 17: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Central Park Buildout Project
Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
The wait is almost over! The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Central Park Buildout Project. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 15: SCV Pride Picnic 2023 at Rioux Park
Tuesday, Oct 3, 2023
The SCV Pride Committee, headed by Queer SCV since 2019 and formed of representative members from the local community and organizations such as: Queer SCV, PFLAG SCV and SCV LGBTQ Center, will be celebrating LGBTQ History Month this year by hosting SCV Pride Picnic 2023.
Oct. 13-22: ‘Monster Mash’ at The Main
Yeah, Dracula's having a party. A little romance, mayhem, teen issues and naturally a dead body. A typical Halloween party with all the ghouls and gals. "Monster Mash" presented by ME Main Productions will run onstage at The MAIN in Old Town Newhall weekends Oct. 13 through Oct. 22.
Barger Urges Support of Cultural Venues to Boost Arts Economy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has unanimously approved a motion introduced by Supervisor Kathryn Barger that will launch a countywide effort to promote and support the arts sector which has been notably struggling to recover since COVID-19 restrictions drove down attendance and associated revenues.
Canyons Continues to Lead WSC Standings
College of the Canyons finished first at a conference event for the fourth time this season to remain at the top of the Western State Conference standings after its round at Antelope Valley Country Club on Monday, Oct. 2.
Oct. 17: Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Central Park Buildout Project
The wait is almost over! The city of Santa Clarita invites the community to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Central Park Buildout Project. The event is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. at Central Park, located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350.
Oct. 19: ‘Picture Perfect’ Art Exhibit at SCAA Sixth Street Gallery
The Santa Clarita Artists Association’s Sixth Street Gallery will showcase "Picture Perfect," an art exhibit opening Thursday, Oct. 19, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Oct. 15: SCV Pride Picnic 2023 at Rioux Park
The SCV Pride Committee, headed by Queer SCV since 2019 and formed of representative members from the local community and organizations such as: Queer SCV, PFLAG SCV and SCV LGBTQ Center, will be celebrating LGBTQ History Month this year by hosting SCV Pride Picnic 2023.
Old Town Newhall Library Hosts ‘Season of Discovery’ Art Exhibit
The city of Santa Clarita has announced an art exhibition titled “Season of Discovery,” featuring an impressive array of artwork created by the Santa Clarita Artists Association members. The exhibition will be on display at the Old Town Newhall Library Branch, 24500 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321, through Dec. 29. A reception is scheduled for Oct. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Valencia Native Matt Rogers Hired for Prestigious PGA WORKS Fellowship
PGA REACH, the 501(c)(3) charitable foundation of the PGA of America, has announced the 2023 class for the PGA WORKS Fellowship. Valencia native Matt Rogers has been selected to join the 2023 class.
State Water Board Will Allow Public Comment on CEMEX Mine Project
California State Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo has announced her bill, Community Water Protection (AB163), in which California State Senator Scott Wilk was a principal co-author, has helped advance a critical priority for the Santa Clarita Valley: allowing for public comment on the more than 30 year old CEMEX mine project.
Ken Striplin | Monthly Message From the City Manager
Have you had a chance to check out the city’s newly redesigned website, now easily accessible at SantaClarita.gov? This transformation is more than just a visual upgrade; it embodies our commitment to transparency, community engagement and exceptional customer service.
Third Flare Added to Decrease Chiquita Canyon Landfill Odors
The use of a third 60-foot flare was approved by the South Coast Air Quality Management District late last week as a way of further mitigating the strong odors coming from Chiquita Canyon Landfill.
Today in SCV History (Oct. 3)
1918 - Box-office superstar William S. Hart promotes 4th series of Liberty Loan (World War I) bonds, which went on sale Sept. 28 [story]
Ken Striplin | Vista Canyon Opening
As our community continues to grow, so must our public transportation infrastructure.
TMU Drops Second Straight Road Game
For the second match in a row, The Master's University women's volleyball team lost the first two sets and could not recover as they fell in four to the Jessup Warriors Saturday in Rocklin, Calif.
TMU Swims Its Way Into Program History
The Master's University men's swim team defeated NCAA Division II Concordia-Irvine Saturday 130-125 at the Pacific Collegiate Swim & Dive Conference (PCSC) Relay Invitational held in Irvine.
Cindy Curtis | September Recap
I am thrilled to welcome you to our latest newsletter as your chapter president, and I couldn't be prouder of all that our dynamic and dedicated members have achieved in recent months
Vegan Dining Experience Comes to Princess Cruises
Princess Cruises, renowned for its commitment to culinary excellence and world-class hospitality, has embarked on a new culinary journey to meet the evolving tastes and dietary needs of its guests.
DWR: SCV Drinking Water Remains Safe Despite Advisory
Though a danger advisory was issued for Castaic Lake by the California Department of Water Resources (DWR) on Sept. 26, drinking water for all SCV Water customers remains safe and meets high standards for quality.
ARTree Announces Founders Scholarship Recipients
ARTree Community Arts Center announced its Founders Scholarship recipients Emma Castro, 8, and Sofia Franco-Garcia, 15.
Cougars Celebrate 29-7 Homecoming Victory Over AVC
College of the Canyons won its third straight game to the delight of a lively Homecoming crowd at Cougar Stadium on Saturday night, riding a 20-point output in the third quarter to seize a 29-7 conference victory over Antelope Valley College. 
Cesar Millan Among Three Productions Filming in Santa Clarita
The city of Santa Clarita’s Film Office released the three productions currently filming in the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Oct. 2 - Sunday, Oct. 8.
Newsom Appoints Controversial Replacement for Feinstein Seat
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Sunday the selection of Laphonza Butler — the President of the nation’s largest organization dedicated to electing women, EMILY’s List — to complete the United States Senate term of the late Senator Dianne Feinstein, which runs through 2024.
Jason Gibbs | 2023 State of the City Extravaganza
One of the many things that make the city of Santa Clarita such an amazing place to live, work and play, is a calendar full of world-class events.
Parks, Recreation to Discuss Impact of Santa Clarita Aquatic Center
The Santa Clarita Parks, Recreation and Community Services Commission will hold its regular meeting Thursday, Oct. 5, at 6 p.m., on the First Floor of City Hall in Council Chambers.
