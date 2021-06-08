Supes Approve Barger Motions to Enact Permanent Outdoor Dining Options

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved two motions authored by Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose 5th District includes the Santa Clarita Valley, and coauthored by Supervisor Janice Hahn that seek to support permanent options for outdoor dining.

“The temporary outdoor dining program that Supervisor Hahn and I initiated last summer has been hugely successful in Los Angeles County for restaurants and customers,” said Barger. “We should make every effort to ensure this program becomes a permanent option for eateries throughout the region. This is a valuable resource for the restaurant and hospitality industry, which was devastatingly impacted by the COVID-19 closures.”

Last summer, Barger and Hahn coauthored a motion to direct the Los Angeles County Department of Public Works and the Department of Regional Planning to establish a temporary outdoor dining program to fast track outdoor dining for restaurants. Today’s actions by the Board of Supervisors will make these programs permanent in the County to transition current outdoor dining into permanent spaces and to identify new locations for outdoor dining.

“Outdoor dining should be one of the things we hold on to after the pandemic is over,” said Hahn. “Restaurants have appreciated it, diners have embraced it, and we have the beautiful weather to make it enjoyable all year long.”

The first motion asked the Board to support SB 314 (Wiener), which would streamline alcohol sales by allowing current licensees under the emergency relief order of the Alcohol Beverage Control Department a one-year grace period after the emergency order is lifted to apply for a permanent expansion of their license. The motion also supports AB 61 (Gabriel and Gipson), which will assist restaurants expanding outdoor dining options. These bills will also let restaurants prepare and serve food as a temporary satellite food service without that specific permit.

The second motion directs the Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer, in partnership with relevant departments, to develop Countywide guidelines for expanded outdoor dining options, including public sidewalks, alleys, right-of ways, and parking facilities. The motion will also develop a plan to transition participating food establishments into a permanent outdoor dining program and assist restaurant owners who wish to identify suitable new locations.

“As we head into Los Angeles County’s beloved and infamous summer months, let’s all enjoy the beautiful weather outdoors while supporting our local restaurants,” Barger said.

A copy of the Board of Supervisors motion supporting SB 314 and AB 61 can be found [here].

A copy of the Board of Supervisors motion to expand outdoor dining can be found [here].

