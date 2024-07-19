‘Textura’ Exhibition by Naomi Young at The MAIN

The city of Santa Clarita will present “Textura,” an original paintings and mosaic work exhibition by local artist Naomi Young. It will be on display at The MAIN, 24266 Main St., Santa Clarita, CA 91321 from Tuesday, Aug. 6 to Monday, Sept. 30, with a special reception event planned for Thursday, August 15 from 7 to 10 p.m.

Renowned Israeli artist Naomi Young invites you to immerse yourself in the captivating tapestry of “Textura,” her solo art show. Drawing inspiration from nature and her birthplace Jerusalem, Naomi is inviting the viewers on a tac-tile and sensory journey that transcends traditional boundaries. Young’s artwork showcases a fusion of textures and colors, in multi-media from watercolor, pastels, colored pencils, acrylics and vibrant mosaics to delicate handmade loom wall tapestries. “Every stone tells a story; every mosaic is a jigsaw puzzle rich with layers of history,” said Young.

To schedule a private viewing of the artwork, please contact Jeff Barber.

For inquiries and to purchase artwork, please contact the artist directly on the website.

Delivery will be arranged after the show ends on Sept. 30.

