The Cube Opens Public Ice Skating Sessions

Uploaded: , Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021

By City of Santa Clarita

As summer temps are rising The Cube, Ice and Entertainment Center is opening public skating sessions.

Public sessions are available to anyone looking to hit the ice. Most public sessions will be held on the Olympic Rink at The Cube, though they may be moved due to other public events.

Residents can take advantage of public sessions at The Cube at the following times (subject to change):

Monday thru Thursday: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday:  9 a.m. to 11 a.m.; 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday:  1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.; 7:30 p.m. 9:30 p.m.

Skaters will receive admission and skate rental for $16 or admission only for $11. Seniors (55+) receive $1 off, and children three and under receive $2 off during afternoon and evening sessions. On weekday mornings, admission and skate rental are $13, while admission only is $8. Special rates are also available for groups of 15 skaters or more.

To learn more about public sessions and other programming at The Cube, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or contact The Cube at (661) 257-CUBE.

