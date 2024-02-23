City Releases Schedule for High School Nights at The Cube

Calling all Junior High and High School students – bring your IDs and join us for discounted ice skating at The Cube – Ice and Entertainment Center | Powered by FivePoint Valencia, located at 27745 Smyth Drive. During the next three months, local students who bring their IDs on select Friday nights will get $10 admission and a free skate rental!

Students can enjoy a night on the ice and after, head to The Grille on the second floor to purchase pizza, hot chocolate, sandwiches and more! High School Nights will be from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Below are the dates with the corresponding schools:

Feb. 23 – Academy of the Canyons and Bowman High School

March 1 – Canyon High School and Sierra Vista Junior High School

March 8 – Valencia High School and Rio Norte Junior High School

March 15 – Saugus High School and Arroyo Seco Junior High School

March 22 – Hart High School and Placerita Junior High School

March 29 – West Ranch High School and Rancho Pico Junior High School

April 12 – Golden Valley High School and La Mesa Junior High School

April 19 – Castaic High School and Castaic Middle School

For more information about the event, please visit TheCubeSantaClarita.com or call (661) 257-CUBE.

