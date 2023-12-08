NHL’s ‘United By Hockey’ Mobile Museum Visits Santa Clarita

Do you have a love for history and hockey? If you do, head over to The Cube—Ice and Entertainment Center, Powered by FivePoint Valencia for the “United by Hockey” Mobile Museum on Wednesday, Dec. 13, from 3–9 p.m.

Owned by the National Hockey League, the mobile museum is a free fan experience that celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders across the Nation. As close collaborators with the Los Angeles Kings, this museum is perfect for any ice athletes or community members who want to learn more about the NHL through an immersive experience.

As part of the Hockey is For Everyone initiative, the museum demonstrates the ongoing commitment from the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association to raise awareness and provide information about diverse individuals in hockey. The mobile museum features a virtual reality aspect, allowing fans to sit in the sled of Team USA Paralympic gold medalist Malik Jones and experience his journey through the world of sled hockey.

There will also be an adaptive hockey display, celebrating and exploring the disciplines of Blind hockey, Deaf/Hard of Hearing hockey, Special hockey and Standing/Amputee hockey. Additionally, visitors can listen to interviews, read different sports figure profiles and fully immerse themselves into the world of hockey.

For any questions regarding the NHL United by Hockey Mobile Museum, please contact Matt Dugan at matt.dugan@thecubesantaclarita.com or call (661) 257-2823.

