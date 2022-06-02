Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases; Total SCV Deaths 475

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 10 new deaths, 5,047 new cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,146, county case totals to 2,985,665 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,530 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 475. There are 524 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.
More than 12,027,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.
To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:
William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard
The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).
Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported an additional death in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV to 475.
The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:
Santa Clarita: 386
Castaic: 31
Acton: 17
Stevenson Ranch: 15
Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)
Agua Dulce: 6
Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)
Valencia: 2
Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2
Elizabeth Lake: 1
Newhall: 1
unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1
Lake Hughes: 1
SCV Cases
Of the 77,530 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:
Santa Clarita: 57,157
Castaic: 8,002
Stevenson Ranch: 4,460
Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,760
Acton: 1,574
Val Verde: 884
Agua Dulce: 809
Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 734
Saugus (unincorporated portion): 338
Elizabeth Lake: 215
Bouquet Canyon: 156
Lake Hughes: 157
Saugus/Canyon Country: 96
Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 88
Sand Canyon: 49
San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 36
Placerita Canyon: 15
*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.
California Thursday
The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, May 31.
Vaccinations
– 76,314,328 total vaccines administered.
– 83.5% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.
– 51,958 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).
Cases
– California has 8,955,662 confirmed cases to date.
– Today’s average case count is 13,263 (average daily case count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 4.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (May 2, 2022 – May 8, 2022).
Testing
– The testing positivity rate is 7.9% (average rate over 7 days).
Hospitalizations
– There are 2,281 hospitalizations statewide.
– There are 242 ICU patients statewide.
– Unvaccinated people are 6.8 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (May 2, 2022 – May 8, 2022).
Deaths
– There have been 90,719 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
– COVID-19 claims the lives of 8 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).
– Unvaccinated people are 10.1 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (April 25, 2022 – May 1, 2022).
Additional Updates
2022-23 K-12 Testing Framework
Today, the California Testing Task Force released a K-12 School Testing Framework that outlines anticipated updates to COVID-19 testing strategies for the 2022-2023 school year. The document is intended to support local health and education agencies in their ongoing planning processes.
As noted in the SMARTER plan, and as we have all experienced, COVID-19 trends shift rapidly and California’s response to conditions in schools must remain nimble, adaptive, and responsive to dynamic challenges. For more information, please visit the California School Testing webpage.
Additional Updates
Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.
Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19
The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.
Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.
Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.
Your Actions Save Lives
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:
Keep California Healthy
– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.
– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.
What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.
