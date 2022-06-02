header image

Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases; Total SCV Deaths 475
| Thursday, Jun 2, 2022
LA County

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 10 new deaths, 5,047 new cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.

This new data brings Los Angeles County death totals to 32,146, county case totals to 2,985,665 and Santa Clarita Valley case totals to 77,530 since March of 2020. SCV deaths from COVID-19 total 475. There are 524 people with COVID-19 currently hospitalized countywide.

More than 12,027,000 individuals tested; 22% of people tested positive to date.

COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and are recommended for everyone 5 years old and older to help protect against COVID-19. Vaccinations are always free and open to eligible residents and workers regardless of immigration status. Appointments are not needed at all Public Health vaccination sites and many community sites where first, second, and third doses are available.

To find a vaccination site near you, or to make an appointment, please visit:

www.VaccinateLACounty.com (English) or

www.VacunateLosAngeles.com (Spanish).

LA County

William S. Hart Union High School District COVID-19 Dashboard

The William S. Hart Union High School District provides ongoing information to our community regarding COVID-19 cases while maintaining confidentiality for our students and staff. The COVID-19 case data below is updated regularly to indicate any currently confirmed COVID-19 positive case in staff members or students by school site. The data below is specific to individuals who have been physically present on a District campus within 14 days of receiving a positive COVID-19 test. The District, in conjunction with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, conducts contact tracing and directly notifies and provides resources for parents of students identified as close contacts (6 feet or less for 15 cumulative minutes or more).

Note: To see the communication process in the event of a positive COVID-19 case, visit
https://www.hartdistrict.org/apps/pages/covid-19dashboard.

Schools Community Dashboard

Student Dashboard

Students

Staff Dashboard

Staff

Santa Clarita Valley Thursday Update
As of 4 p.m. Thursday, the L.A. County Public Health dashboard reported an additional death in the city of Santa Clarita, bringing the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in the SCV to 475.

The following is the community breakdown per L.A. County’s dashboard:

Santa Clarita: 386

Castaic: 31

Acton: 17

Stevenson Ranch: 15

Unincorporated Canyon Country: 9 (revised from 10)

Agua Dulce: 6

Val Verde: 3 (revised from 4)

Valencia: 2

Unincorporated Bouquet Canyon: 2

Elizabeth Lake: 1

Newhall: 1

unincorporated Saugus/Canyon Country: 1

Lake Hughes: 1

 

SCV Cases

Of the 77,530 cases reported to Public Health for the SCV to date, the community breakdown is as follows:

Santa Clarita: 57,157

Castaic: 8,002

Stevenson Ranch: 4,460

Canyon Country (unincorporated portion): 2,760

Acton: 1,574

Val Verde: 884

Agua Dulce: 809

Valencia (unincorporated portion west of I-5): 734

Saugus (unincorporated portion): 338

Elizabeth Lake: 215

Bouquet Canyon: 156

Lake Hughes: 157

Saugus/Canyon Country: 96

Newhall (Unincorporated portion): 88

Sand Canyon: 49

San Francisquito/Bouquet Canyon: 36

Placerita Canyon: 15

*Note: The county is unable to break out separate numbers for Castaic and PDC/NCCF because the county uses geotagging software that cannot be changed at this time, according to officials. Click here for the LASD COVID-19 dashboard.

 

California Thursday

The California Department of Public Health now updates their numbers on Tuesday and Friday. The information below is from the most recent data released Tuesday, May 31.

California

Vaccinations

– 76,314,328 total vaccines administered.

– 83.5% of the eligible population (5+) has been vaccinated with at least one dose.

– 51,958 people a day are receiving COVID-19 vaccination (average daily dose count over 7 days).

Cases

– California has 8,955,662 confirmed cases to date.

– Today’s average case count is 13,263 (average daily case count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 4.8 times more likely to get COVID-19 than boosted individuals (May 2, 2022 – May 8, 2022).

Testing

– The testing positivity rate is 7.9% (average rate over 7 days).

Hospitalizations

– There are 2,281 hospitalizations statewide.

– There are 242 ICU patients statewide.

– Unvaccinated people are 6.8 times more likely to be hospitalized than boosted individuals (May 2, 2022 – May 8, 2022).

Deaths

– There have been 90,719 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

– COVID-19 claims the lives of 8 Californians each day (average daily death count over 7 days).

– Unvaccinated people are 10.1 times more likely to die than boosted individuals (April 25, 2022 – May 1, 2022).

Additional Updates

2022-23 K-12 Testing Framework

Today, the California Testing Task Force released a K-12 School Testing Framework that outlines anticipated updates to COVID-19 testing strategies for the 2022-2023 school year. The document is intended to support local health and education agencies in their ongoing planning processes.

As noted in the SMARTER plan, and as we have all experienced, COVID-19 trends shift rapidly and California’s response to conditions in schools must remain nimble, adaptive, and responsive to dynamic challenges. For more information, please visit the California School Testing webpage.

Additional Updates

Mask Guidance: Under California’s mask guidance, universal masking is required only in specified higher risk settings like hospitals, public transit and congregate living facilities. Unvaccinated persons are required to mask in all indoor public settings. Fully vaccinated individuals are recommended to continue indoor masking when the risk may be high. Workplaces will continue to follow the COVID-19 prevention standards set by CalOSHA. Local health jurisdictions may implement requirements that are stricter than state guidance.

Slow the Spread: Get Vaccinated and Boosted for COVID-19

The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection continues as a number of Californians remain unvaccinated and unboosted.

Real-world evidence continues to show that the vaccine is preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death. Public health officials urge Californians to get vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.

It is recommended that every vaccinated person 12 years or older should get a booster as long as they received their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at least five months ago or they received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Vaccination appointments can be made by visiting myturn.ca.gov or calling 1-833-422-4255. The consent of a parent or legal guardian may be needed for those under age 18 to receive a vaccination. Visit Vaccinate All 58 to learn more about the safe and effective vaccines available for all Californians 5+.

Your Actions Save Lives

Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

Keep California Healthy
Protect yourself, family, friends and your community by following these prevention measures:

– Get vaccinated when it’s your turn. Californians age 16+ are eligible to make an appointment.

– If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle or body aches), call your health care provider.

– If you believe you have been exposed, get tested. Free, confidential testing is available statewide.

– Keep gatherings small and outdoors and follow state and local public health guidance.

– Wear a mask and get the most out of masking – an effective mask has both good fit and good filtration.

– Wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

– Delay non-essential travel outside of California until you are fully vaccinated. Follow California’s travel advisory.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick and stay home from work and school if you feel ill.

– Add your phone to the fight by signing up for COVID-19 exposure notifications from CA Notify.

– Answer the call or text if a contact tracer from the CA COVID Team or your local health department tries to connect.

Additional data and udpates:

Tracking COVID-19 in California

State Dashboard – Daily COVID-19 data

County Map – Local data, including tier status and ICU capacity

Data and Tools – Models and dashboards for researchers, scientists, and the public

Blueprint for a Safer Economy– Data for establishing tier status

COVID-19 Race & Ethnicity Data – Weekly updated Race & Ethnicity data

Cases and Deaths by Age Group – Weekly updated Deaths by Age Group data

Health Equity Dashboard – See how COVID-19 highlights existing inequities in health

Tracking Variants – Data on the variants California is currently monitoring

Safe Schools for All Hub – Information about safe in-person instruction

School Districts Reopening Map – data on public schools and reported outbreaks

Always check with trusted sources for the latest accurate information about novel coronavirus:

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health

California Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Spanish

World Health Organization

L.A. County residents can also call 2-1-1.

What to Do if You Think You’re Sick
Call ahead: If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough or shortness of breath), call your health care provider before seeking medical care so that appropriate precautions can be taken. More than 85 community testing sites also offer free, confidential testing: Find a COVID-19 Testing Site.

For more information about what Californians can do to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit Coronavirus (COVID-19) in California.

California continues to issue guidance on preparing and protecting California from COVID-19. Consolidated guidance is available on the California Department of Public Health’s Guidance webpage.
ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants
Thursday, Jun 2, 2022
Thursday, Jun 2, 2022
ARTree is honored to participate in the upcoming Santa Clarita 4th of July Parade in downtown Newhall.
Graffiti Removal to Beautify Saugus Neighborhood
Thursday, Jun 2, 2022
Thursday, Jun 2, 2022
Get ready to beautify your City and join us for the First Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Saugus neighborhood, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints parking lot.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases; Total SCV Deaths 475
Thursday, Jun 2, 2022
Thursday, Jun 2, 2022
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 10 new deaths, 5,047 new cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Learn How to Manage Soils, Fertilizers at SCV Water's Gardening Class
Water is not the only element needed to help your trees, plants and veggies grow.
Youth Grove Submissions Period Opens
The city of Santa Clarita is now accepting names of Santa Clarita youth, ages 24 and younger, who lost their lives in traffic-related incidents, to be added to the Youth Grove in Central Park, which is located at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.
June 4: Santa Clarita Summer Beach Bus Returns
Beginning June 4, 2022, residents can once again board Santa Clarita Transit's Summer Beach Bus to travel to Santa Monica on Saturdays and Sundays.
County Releases $23M Grant for Youth, Veteran Job Training Programs
On Thursday, June 2, the Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District will be launching two Measure A competitive grant programs and release up to $23 million total in funding opportunities for cities, nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and other eligible entities.
ARTree Seeking 4th of July Parade Participants
ARTree is honored to participate in the upcoming Santa Clarita 4th of July Parade in downtown Newhall.
Graffiti Removal to Beautify Saugus Neighborhood
Get ready to beautify your City and join us for the First Graffiti Removal Day on Saturday, June 4, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the Saugus neighborhood, located at 27405 Bouquet Canyon Road in the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints parking lot.
Message from City Manager Ken Striplin
One of the things that always makes me proud is being able to deliver an on-time, balanced and fiscally conservative budget to the City Council every year.
Thursday COVID Roundup: 164 New SCV Cases; Total SCV Deaths 475
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 10 new deaths, 5,047 new cases countywide, with 164 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Today in SCV History (June 2)
1945 - Local residents vote 432-2 to approve $300,000 bond measure to build SCV's first high school [story]
Wednesday Covid Roundup: Santa Clarita Cases Now total 77,366
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Wednesday five new deaths, 4,454  new cases countywide, with 105 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley.
COC Scholarship Recipients Thank Their Donors in Person
The pandemic showed all how much connection is needed in day-to-day lives. Now that College of the Canyons getting back to in-person events on campus, the college took the opportunity to be intentional about some connections.
LA County Library's Annual Summer Discovery Program Returns
LA County Library celebrates reading, learning, and exploration for library customers of all ages with its annual Summer Discovery Program, which begins June 1, and continues through August 14.  
June 9: SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network to Meet at College of the Canyons
The SCV Nonprofit Leaders Network will host its second in-person meeting of the year on Thursday, June 9 at the University Center at College of the Canyons. 
COC Graduate Learns to Put Herself First
When Sarah Zamudio walks across the College of the Canyons graduation stage on June 3, she will be wearing a cap featuring a quote from the film "Up": "Thanks for the adventure, now go have a new one."
DMV Encourages All To Get Their Real ID Now
Summer is the perfect time to relax, recharge, and get your REAL ID. With only 11 months until you are required to show a federally accepted document, like a REAL ID, to board a flight within the United States or visit secure federal facilities and military bases, this summer is the ideal time to take a break from the sun to upgrade your driver's license.
Santa Clarita Mayor's Monthly Message – June 2022
There is nothing like the peace and well-being that comes from spending time in nature.
L.A. Public Social Services to Receive Five Awards for Services During Pandemic
Five Los Angeles County Department of Public Social Services  projects, implemented to enhance customer service during the COVID-19 pandemic, have been selected to receive service awards from the American Society for Public Administration Southern California Chapter.
Today in SCV History (June 1)
1883 - Heirs of Henry Mayo Newhall incorporate The Newhall Land and Farming Co. [story]
June 2: Soundcheck Presents Performances from The Conscious Outlaws, Cosmic Ocean
Soundcheck will be bringing performances from the Rock 'n' Funktry gang of The Conscious Outlaws and the electric punk rock group Cosmic Ocean on a brand new, upcoming episode airing Thursday, June 2 at 4 p.m.
Charmaine Jefferson Elected New CalArts Board Chair
The California Institute of the Arts recently announced that Charmaine Jefferson has been elected Chair of the Board of Trustees.
June 15: SCV Chamber Business After Hours Mixer
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce will present a Business After Hours Mixer Wednesday, June 15, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
SRD Straightening Reins Offering Summer Youth Programs
SRD Straightening Reins will offer a Summer Youth Program from June 12 to July 10. This is a five week program that focuses on the mental health impacts of COVID-19 through equine-assisted psychotherapy.
June 5: Santa Clarita Master Chorale Presents 'The Roaring '20s'
The Santa Clarita Master Chorale will present "The Roaring '20s" on June 5 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center in Valencia.
COC Hosting First Full Graduation Ceremony Since 2019
For the first time since 2019, College of the Canyons will host a full traditional commencement ceremony in the Honor Grove.
