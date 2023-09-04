TMU 2024 Fall Applications Now Open

By Kaelyn Peay

Applications are now open at The Master’s University for the fall 2024 semester. Those who apply for traditional undergraduate programs and are admitted by Nov. 1 qualify for the $1,000 Early Admission Scholarship, part of more than $16 million available to students in financial aid.

If you have children, friends, or fellow church members looking for an undergraduate education submitted to Christ in all things, please encourage them to apply and to visit campus. TMU has an overnight View The U event scheduled for Oct. 19-20 and several one-day Mondays at Master’s planned during the fall semester.

Learn more at masters.edu/visit.

You can also explore information about scholarships, athletics, music, and TMU Theatre Arts on our website.

At The Master’s University, you’ll find student life, academics, athletics, and preparation for professional excellence — all with an uncompromising commitment to Christ and the sufficiency, inerrancy, and authority of Scripture. We believe that Christ is not one subject among many to be studied, but that He is Lord over every discipline. As a result, each of our 150-plus programs is taught from a biblical worldview. We also have new scholarships available, including the Zero Tuition Steadfast Scholarship.

