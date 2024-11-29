TMU Men’s Basketball Scores Big Over Knights

Behind a career-high 32 points from Jaren Nafarrete, The Master’s University men’s basketball team defeated the Nobel University Knights 108-52 Tuesday afternoon in Fullerton.

This was the third time in 10 games that the Mustangs (9-1) put up over 100 points in a game.

Nafarrete hit 12 of 18 from the field, including 4 of 9 from 3-point range to collect his 32 points. And he did it in just 23 minutes of playing time coming off the bench.

“Awesome watching Jaren going for 32!” said TMU Head Coach Kelvin Starr.

As a team TMU hit 48% from the field and knocked down 14 shots from behind the arc. The team also pulled down 48 rebounds, 25 of which were off the offensive glass which resulted in 27 second chance points.

The outcome was never in doubt from the tip as the Mustangs jumped out to a 9-1 lead on their way to a 50-17 halftime lead. The defense held the Knights to 37% from the field and 0 for 7 from long range.

Behind Nafarrete’s career high, Kendall Moore poured in a season-high 22, which also included four 3-pointers. Tiago Soares and Deondre Earley each had nine points in the game, with Kaleb Lowery leading the squad with nine rebounds.

The Master’s will have more than a week off as they next travel to Merced on Thursday, Dec. 5 to take on the Bobcats of UC Merced. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

