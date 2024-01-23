TMU Swim Teams Fall to Biola in Dual Meet

It was a tough day in the pool for The Master’s University swim teams, with the men’s team losing to Biola 113-78 and the women’s team falling short 138-46 Saturday in La Mirada, Calif.

The meet also featured diving, and with the Mustangs not fielding a dive team, the Eagles were able to earn 30 points before the swimmers took to the lanes.

“Heading into the swimming portion of the meet behind due to diving is never fun,” said TMU head coach Curren Bates. “But the team fought hard and we had some great swims.”

Kylee Sears won the women’s 100 Free in a pool record 52.93; Dylan Crane won the men’s 200 Free (1:43.76) and the 100 Free (47.58); and Tyler LeDet won the men’s 500 Free with a 4:45.87.

“We just finished our three-week training block and the team is tired but swimming well,” Bates said. “This meet showed great progress in our abilities heading into conference.”

The teams will travel to Fresno, Calif. this Saturday where they will face both Fresno Pacific and CSU-East Bay before preparing for the Pacific Collegiate Swim and Dive Conference Championships that start on Feb. 14.

