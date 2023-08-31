TMU’s Incoming Class Makes History

By Kaelyn Peay

In 1927, Los Angeles Baptist Theological Seminary welcomed its first class of 24 students. This fall, that same institution — though with a new name and expanded mission — welcomed another historic incoming class.

What makes this year special? Incoming freshmen this fall are slated to graduate in 2027, making them the 100th graduating class of The Master’s University.

“It is a tremendous joy for us to welcome the graduating class of 2027 to TMU,” says Dr. Mitch Hopewell, provost and chief academic officer at TMU. “What an honor to be a part of this institution’s storied history and God’s clear hand of providence in training faithful men and women to serve Him all over the world and in countless ways.”

The class is also special for another reason. This incoming class has pushed TMU’s residential undergraduate population past the threshold of 1,200 — a number that has long been a dream goal for the institution — and the total TMUS enrollment to roughly 3,000.

Dariu Dumitru, TMU’s vice president of enrollment and marketing, says that this fall’s newcomers are exactly the sort of students TMU hopes for.

“We’re very thankful for the Lord’s faithfulness in bringing them. Students really self-select themselves into The Master’s University. They want a place where living out their Christian faith in an uncompromising way is the normal reality.

“And a lot of them are here because they are connected to alumni of the University, who have gone all over the country and the world and continued to live faithfully. These alumni then point students to TMU because they trust us to educate the next generation of believers.”

Share this story: Facebook

Twitter

More

LinkedIn

Pinterest

MySpace

Delicious



Like this: Like Loading...