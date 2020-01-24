Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)

In an effort to increase the number of property owners participating in the County’s rental assistance programs, the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new business model which provides an enhanced customer service experience for property owners.
The recent eruption of Taal Volcano in the Philippines last January 12 has forced many Filipino to flee their homes and move to evacuation centers. Those most affected are villagers in the hard-hit province of Batangas.
Having previously announced her plan to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Vicki Engbrecht has moved up her retirement date as superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District to March 1.
On Friday, Jan. 17, Ray Leyva began his tenure as Interim Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 7.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s monthly media briefing on Wednesday took place at the Hall of Justice. It included lots of good news, as well as a glimpse at happier times in the life of a partner recently lost
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local, nonprofit organizations who would like to have their outstanding volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s Women In Service Recognition Luncheon event to be held Saturday, May 2, at Sand Canyon Country Club.
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees is beginning the search for a new president of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) to succeed Dr. Dianne F. Harrison, who is retiring in June 2020.
Valencia-based AMS Fulfillment has acquired EchoData Group, an exceptional fulfillment services company located in Pennsylvania and Delaware that has been in operation for 36 years, AMS Fulfillment announced Tuesday.
Kaiser Permanente celebrated the grand opening of its new Target Clinic at the Target Santa Clarita East store, located at 19105 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted last month by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Realtors in the Santa Clarita Valley assisted 2,347 single-family home sales during 2019, an increase of 4.5 percent over the prior year, while prices hit new highs and the inventory plunged, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge business accounting students are participating in the federal government’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, clinic, providing free tax preparation and filing for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers.
