[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
January 24
| Friday, Jan 24, 2020

1888 – Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
County Launches New Business Model to Benefit Property Owners
In an effort to increase the number of property owners participating in the County’s rental assistance programs, the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new business model which provides an enhanced customer service experience for property owners.
County Launches New Business Model to Benefit Property Owners
Agua Dulce Man Accused of Kidnapping Toddler Found Legally Insane
An Agua Dulce man accused of kidnapping a toddler at knifepoint was found not mentally fit to assist in his own legal defense by a judge Wednesday and committed to an institution.
Agua Dulce Man Accused of Kidnapping Toddler Found Legally Insane
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is opening its wait list for senior public housing site applications at seven locations in L.A. County.
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing
CSUN Professor Recognized as Emerging Scholar
California State University, Northridge psychology professor Que-Lam Huynh has been named an “emerging scholar” by leading education magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
CSUN Professor Recognized as Emerging Scholar
Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58
College of the College dropped a 73-58 conference result to visiting Glendale College on Saturday night in the Cougar Cage.
Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58
Cougars Best Glendale in First Conference Win 79-69
College of the Canyons notched its first conference win by way of a 79-69 final result at the Cougar Cage on Saturday.
Cougars Best Glendale in First Conference Win 79-69
West Ranch Students Seeking Donations for Taal Volcano Victims
The recent eruption of Taal Volcano in the Philippines last January 12 has forced many Filipino to flee their homes and move to evacuation centers. Those most affected are villagers in the hard-hit province of Batangas.
West Ranch Students Seeking Donations for Taal Volcano Victims
May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living
Santa Clarita Mayor Cameron Smyth will kick off this year’s SCV VegFest as the community heals and celebrates sustainability, healthy living and compassion.
May 16: SCV VegFest to Celebrate Sustainability, Compassion & Healthy Living
Engbrecht to Retire Sooner Than Expected
Having previously announced her plan to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Vicki Engbrecht has moved up her retirement date as superintendent of the William S. Hart Union High School District to March 1.
Engbrecht to Retire Sooner Than Expected
Ray Leyva Begins Tenure as County’s Interim Chief Probation Officer
On Friday, Jan. 17, Ray Leyva began his tenure as Interim Chief Probation Officer of the Los Angeles County Probation Department after being appointed to the position by the L.A. County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 7.
Ray Leyva Begins Tenure as County’s Interim Chief Probation Officer
Villanueva Discusses Promotions, Homeless Outreach at First 2020 Media Briefing
Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s monthly media briefing on Wednesday took place at the Hall of Justice. It included lots of good news, as well as a glimpse at happier times in the life of a partner recently lost
Villanueva Discusses Promotions, Homeless Outreach at First 2020 Media Briefing
Local Streets, Riverbeds Canvassed for Annual Homeless Count
Santa Clarita is on its way to having a more accurate tally of its homeless population, according to community leaders and volunteers at Tuesday’s annual Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count.
Local Streets, Riverbeds Canvassed for Annual Homeless Count
Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is requesting nominations from local, nonprofit organizations who would like to have their outstanding volunteer contributions recognized at Zonta’s Women In Service Recognition Luncheon event to be held Saturday, May 2, at Sand Canyon Country Club.
Zonta Club SCV Seeking ‘Women in Service’ Nominations
CSU to Begin Search for New CSUN President
The California State University (CSU) Board of Trustees is beginning the search for a new president of California State University, Northridge (CSUN) to succeed Dr. Dianne F. Harrison, who is retiring in June 2020.
CSU to Begin Search for New CSUN President
Driver Killed in State Route 14 Crash
CHP officers are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Thursday on the southbound lanes of Highway 14, north of Sierra Highway.
Driver Killed in State Route 14 Crash
Saugus High Senior Gifts Portraits of Shooting Victims to Parents
While Saugus High students continue to pick up the pieces and heal from the deadly campus shooting that took place Nov. 14, Kiki Egetoe picked up a paintbrush.
Saugus High Senior Gifts Portraits of Shooting Victims to Parents
Today in SCV History (Jan. 23)
1882 - Author Helen Hunt Jackson arrives at Rancho Camulos; inspiration for "Ramona" novel [story]
HH Jackson
AMS Fulfillment Acquires EchoData Group
Valencia-based AMS Fulfillment has acquired EchoData Group, an exceptional fulfillment services company located in Pennsylvania and Delaware that has been in operation for 36 years, AMS Fulfillment announced Tuesday.
AMS Fulfillment Acquires EchoData Group
Kaiser Opens Target Clinic in Canyon Country for Members, Non-Members
Kaiser Permanente celebrated the grand opening of its new Target Clinic at the Target Santa Clarita East store, located at 19105 Golden Valley Road in Canyon Country, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted last month by the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Kaiser Opens Target Clinic in Canyon Country for Members, Non-Members
Film, TV Productions Shooting in SCV: ‘Betrayed,’ ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Off the Grid’
The city of Santa Clarita has released the list of productions shooting in the Santa Clarita Valley the week of January 20-26, 2020.
Film, TV Productions Shooting in SCV: ‘Betrayed,’ ‘Lone Star,’ ‘Off the Grid’
SCV Home Prices, Condo Prices Set Record Highs in 2019
Realtors in the Santa Clarita Valley assisted 2,347 single-family home sales during 2019, an increase of 4.5 percent over the prior year, while prices hit new highs and the inventory plunged, the Southland Regional Association of Realtors reported Tuesday.
SCV Home Prices, Condo Prices Set Record Highs in 2019
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting Applications
The College of the Canyons "Canyons Promise" free tuition program for new students is now accepting applications for the 2020-21 school year.
COC’s Canyons Promise Program Now Accepting Applications
COC, CSUN Students to Provide Free Tax Preparation
College of the Canyons and California State University, Northridge business accounting students are participating in the federal government’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance, or VITA, clinic, providing free tax preparation and filing for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers.
COC, CSUN Students to Provide Free Tax Preparation
%d bloggers like this: