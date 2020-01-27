[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Jan. 27)
January 27
| Monday, Jan 27, 2020

1970 – Gov. Ronald Reagan appoints Adrian Adams as Newhall’s first “second” judge [story]
Los Angeles Dodgers Add Pep to Saugus High Rally
Sporting Saugus Strong and Los Angeles Dodgers gear, it was a sea of blue and white at the Saugus High School gym as the student body received a special visit from the Major League baseball team on Friday morning.
Los Angeles Dodgers Add Pep to Saugus High Rally
6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band
Six Saugus High School students have been selected for the 2020 Honor Band at California State University, Los Angeles.
6 Saugus High Students Tapped for 2020 Cal State LA Honor Band
Missing: Kristina Anne De Mora of Canyon Country
Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating at-risk missing person Kristina Anne De Mora, nickname "Kiki," a 22-year-old white woman.
Missing: Kristina Anne De Mora of Canyon Country
92nd Oscars Update: Presenters, Performers, Street Closures
Oscar winners Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King and Rami Malek will present at the 92nd Oscars, show producers Lynette Howell Taylor and Stephanie Allain announced.
92nd Oscars Update: Presenters, Performers, Street Closures
Jan. 27: North LA County Transportation Coalition Meeting
The next North Los Angeles County Transportation Coalition meeting is set for Monday, January 27, at 1 p.m. in Lancaster.
Jan. 27: North LA County Transportation Coalition Meeting
January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
The Santa Clarita City Council has posted the meeting agenda for its next regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, January 28, starting at 6 p.m.
January 28 Meeting Agenda: Santa Clarita City Council
Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV
Award-winning lighting and grip company Illumination Dynamics has relocated its Los Angeles headquarters from San Fernando to a new location in Santa Clarita.
Illumination Dynamics Moves HQ to Needham Ranch in SCV
Wilk Co-authors Bills to Aid Newspapers, Freelance Journalists
Senator Scott Wilk (R-Santa Clarita) is co-authoring two bills to help newspapers and freelance journalists continue to operate in California by exempting them from the state's new anti-independent contracting law, Assembly Bill 5 (Gonzalez, 2019).
Wilk Co-authors Bills to Aid Newspapers, Freelance Journalists
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
According to a recent city survey, residents believe mental health and homeless services, housing for seniors and affordable housing are among the most needed in Santa Clarita.
City Survey: Mental Health, Seniors Housing Among Top Needs
LA County Supes Fund Affordable Rental Housing Projects
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has approved funding for 10 affordable multi-family rental housing development projects selected through the No Place Like Home Program Notice of Funding Availability Round 2019-1.
LA County Supes Fund Affordable Rental Housing Projects
Feb. 3: ‘Flight’ Art Exhibit to Take Off at Santa Clarita City Hall
"Flight," the newest group art exhibit presented by the city of Santa Clarita, is set to take off at City Hall's First Floor Gallery on February 3 and stay airborne through March 10.
Feb. 3: ‘Flight’ Art Exhibit to Take Off at Santa Clarita City Hall
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Multiple lawsuits have been filed by victims of Jeremy Haggerty, a former basketball coach in the William S. Hart Union High School District who was convicted of sexual abuse charges.
Hart District, Jeremy Haggerty Hit with Lawsuits Over Sexual Abuse
Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
The Bed, Bath & Beyond store at 25540 The Old Road is not on the list of 2020 store closures the company released Tuesday.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Store on The Old Road to Remain Open
White House, California Spar Over Abortions Coverage Mandate
A Trump administration move to stop California from requiring health insurers to cover abortions has drawn a sharp riposte from California’s political leadership.
White House, California Spar Over Abortions Coverage Mandate
Feds Sue California Over Private Prisons Ban
The federal government Friday sued California over the state's private prisons ban, claiming the new law is unconstitutional, discriminates against the federal government and obstructs its ability to carry out operations.
Feds Sue California Over Private Prisons Ban
Today in SCV History (Jan. 24)
1888 - Acton post office established; Richard E. Nickel, postmaster [story]
postal cover
County Launches New Business Model to Benefit Property Owners
In an effort to increase the number of property owners participating in the County’s rental assistance programs, the Los Angeles County Development Authority (LACDA) has launched a new business model which provides an enhanced customer service experience for property owners.
County Launches New Business Model to Benefit Property Owners
Court: Agua Dulce Man Who Kidnapped Toddler Was Legally Insane
An Agua Dulce man accused of kidnapping a toddler at knifepoint was found not mentally fit to assist in his own legal defense by a judge Wednesday and committed to an institution.
Court: Agua Dulce Man Who Kidnapped Toddler Was Legally Insane
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing
The Los Angeles County Development Authority is opening its wait list for senior public housing site applications at seven locations in L.A. County.
County to Open Waitlist for SCV’s Orchard Arms Senior Housing
CSUN Professor Recognized as Emerging Scholar
California State University, Northridge psychology professor Que-Lam Huynh has been named an “emerging scholar” by leading education magazine Diverse: Issues in Higher Education.
CSUN Professor Recognized as Emerging Scholar
Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58
College of the College dropped a 73-58 conference result to visiting Glendale College on Saturday night in the Cougar Cage.
Lady Cougars Drop Conference Game to Glendale 73-58
