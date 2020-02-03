[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
February 3
| Monday, Feb 3, 2020

1998 – As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (Feb. 3)
1998 - As disbelief about El Niño was starting to set in, the first of a month-long succession of devastating storms hits [story]
County Planners May OK 37-Home Pico Canyon Development
Developers of a proposed 37-home project on 94.3 undeveloped acres west of Interstate 5 near Pico Canyon in the southwest Santa Clarita Valley may finally get the green light to build when the Los Angeles County Planning Commission meets Wednesday.
County Planners May OK 37-Home Pico Canyon Development
Two People Shot in Canyon Country Robbery; 1 Dead
Two people were reportedly shot during a suspected Canyon Country robbery on Sunday night, according to LA County sheriff and fire authorities.
Two People Shot in Canyon Country Robbery; 1 Dead
Today in SCV History (Feb. 2)
1848 - SCV becomes part of the United States with the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo [treaty]
treaty
Today in SCV History (Feb. 1)
2015 - SCV native & 2007 Valencia High grad Shane Vereen's game-leading 11 catches help the New England Patriots defeat the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX [story]
Shane Vereen
SCV Elementary Schools Embrace ‘Kindness Challenge’
Fifth-grade students at Highlands Elementary School hold up art they submitted for a handball court repainting project as part of the school's participation in the Great Kindness Challenge on January 30, 2020. | Photo: Bobby Block / The Signal.
SCV Elementary Schools Embrace ‘Kindness Challenge’
SCV Pair Plead Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charges
Two Santa Clarita residents accused of attempted murder have pleaded not guilty in a San Fernando courtroom.
SCV Pair Plead Not Guilty to Attempted Murder Charges
Survivors After Suicide Groups to be Held in SCV
Didi Hirsch Mental Health Services will expand its Survivors after Suicide (SAS) support group to the Santa Clarita Valley, starting on Saturday, March 22.
Survivors After Suicide Groups to be Held in SCV
Parents Informed About Scabies Contamination at Saugus High
Parents of Saugus High School students received a letter last week informing them of scabies contamination, which was discovered off-campus, according to the William S. Hart Union High School District.
Parents Informed About Scabies Contamination at Saugus High
Santa Clarita’s 2029 Home-building Target Drops
Santa Clarita’s proposed number of housing units it must plan for by October 2029 dropped from nearly 13,000 to 9,500, according to an updated, draft state-mandated home-building target that quantifies the need for housing within each jurisdiction.
Santa Clarita’s 2029 Home-building Target Drops
City, Sheriff to Discuss Choice of New SCV Captain
The city of Santa Clarita is expected to meet with candidates for a new Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station captain toward the end of February, according to city officials.
City, Sheriff to Discuss Choice of New SCV Captain
Johnson & Johnson Owes California $344M in Pelvic Mesh Suit
With a massive $344 million judgment Thursday against Johnson & Johnson over the marketing of its pelvic mesh devices to women and their doctors, California secured the first court finding that the medical device company engaged in false and deceptive business practices.
Johnson & Johnson Owes California $344M in Pelvic Mesh Suit
California, 5 More States Sue Feds Over Abortions Coverage
Led by California, a coalition of six states and the District of Columbia sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Thursday over what they consider barriers to insurance coverage for abortions and insidious restrictions on reproductive rights.
California, 5 More States Sue Feds Over Abortions Coverage
Today in SCV History (Jan. 31)
1943 - 3 Army aviators killed in crash of plane and glider in Castaic area; 3 others saved by 9-year-old girl [story]
Marylynn Winkler Butters
Feb. 22: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Information Meeting
Foster care and foster-adoption are meaningful ways for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting.
Feb. 22: Children’s Bureau Foster Care, Adoption Information Meeting
County Mails Out More than 5 Million Newly Designed Sample Ballots
The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) began mailing 5,477,007 newly designed Sample Ballots to voters for the March 3 Presidential Primary Election.
County Mails Out More than 5 Million Newly Designed Sample Ballots
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Valencia
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Valencia on Thursday morning.
Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Valencia
Cougars Take Down El Camino with Late-Inning Rally
Just two games into the 2020 season College of the Canyons has already developed a reputation for late inning heroics. On Saturday, the Cougars (1-1) plated four runs in the ninth and four more in the 10th to take down host El Camino College by a 9-6 final score.
Cougars Take Down El Camino with Late-Inning Rally
Feb. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
SCV Water's Engineering and Operations Committee is scheduled to meet on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 5:30 p.m. in the Training Room at Summit Circle, which is located at 26521 Summit Circle, Santa Clarita, 91350.
Feb. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
County Parks to Establish Youth Scholarship Program
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved fee updates for the Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks).
County Parks to Establish Youth Scholarship Program
SCV Water Seeking Vendors for Annual Open House
To celebrate California’s Water Awareness month, SCV Water will hold its annual Open House on Saturday, May 9 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Central Park and at its conservation garden and patio located above the park.
SCV Water Seeking Vendors for Annual Open House
Audit Finds Most of CA’s Dams at High-Risk for Catastrophic Failures
SACRAMENTO (CN) – Despite a near disaster in 2017 at the nation’s tallest dam, operators and regulators of California’s high-risk dams have been slow to react and plan for catastrophic failures, according to a state audit released Thursday.
Audit Finds Most of CA’s Dams at High-Risk for Catastrophic Failures
County Adopts Plan for 5 New Fire Stations in Western SCV
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has adopted a plan for increased developer fees in the Santa Clarita Valley to support the development of five new fire stations, according to county officials.
County Adopts Plan for 5 New Fire Stations in Western SCV
Supes Grant Civilian Oversight Commission Subpoena Power
The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to strengthen oversight of the civilian bodies overseeing the Sheriff’s and Probation departments, empowering each entity with the ability to subpoena data, documents and direct testimony.
Supes Grant Civilian Oversight Commission Subpoena Power
%d bloggers like this: