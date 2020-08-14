[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)
August 14
| Friday, Aug 14, 2020

1986 – Canyon Country’s Mitchell adobe demolished; components salvaged & later rebuilt at Heritage Junction [story]
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Mustangs Newcomer Anna Herrin’s Unusual Journey to the Pool
When it comes to racing, Anna Herrin does not need a GPS.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 216,139 Cases Countywide, 4,882 SCV Cases
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday 64 new deaths and 1,999 new cases of COVID-19.
Nearly 70 Animals Affected by Lake Fire Sheltered at AV Fairgrounds
The Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) continues to provide safe sheltering for animals as a result of the recent Lake Fire.
Valencia Developer Five Point Releases 2Q Earnings
Five Point Holdings, LLC, an owner and developer of large mixed-use, master-planned communities in California, including the Santa Clarita Valley, reported Thursday its second quarter 2020 results.
SCV Food Services Agency to Continue Providing SCV Students Breakfast, Lunch
Santa Clarita Valley Food Services Agency officials, who collaborate with four local school districts, will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to students during virtual learning, the organization said this week.
Silent Auction Items Needed for Circle of Hope’s Twilight Tea Fundraiser
Circle of Hope is currently acquiring items that can be used in their upcoming Twilight Tea online silent auction.
COC Alumna Megan Carbajal Signs with TMU
College of the Canyons alumna Megan Carbajal has signed with The Master's University track & field program after a two-year run with the Cougars that included competition as both a heptathlete and a member of the cross country program. 
L.A. County Sues Sun Valley Church for Violating COVID-19 Health Orders
Los Angeles County has filed a lawsuit seeking full compliance by Grace Community Church in Sun Valley to follow public health orders in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep church members and all Los Angeles County residents safe and healthy.
Dr. Pete Getz to Serve as Valencia High School’s Interim Principal
The search has begun for a new principal of Valencia High School after Steve Ford announced his intention to resign to take on a new position outside the William S. Hart Union High School District.
L.A. County Reports Year’s First West Nile Virus Death
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has confirmed the first death due to West Nile virus (WNV) for the 2020 season in Los Angeles County.
Three Structures Destroyed as ‘Lake Fire’ Reaches 10,500 Acres with 0% Containment
The fast-moving Lake Fire in the Lake Hughes area reached 10,500 acres and destroyed three structures overnight, with zero containment reported Thursday morning.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, Aug. 14.
Last Remaining Member of ‘Walker Clan’ Dies at 92
Richard Walker, the last of 12 Walker children alive, died on Aug. 1 at the age of 92.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 13)
1961 - First Mass celebrated at new Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church (3rd building) in Newhall. Cardinal McIntyre attends [story]
‘Lake Fire’ Grows to 10K Acres in Lake Hughes
A plume of smoke visible on what appears to be the north end of the Santa Clarita Valley Wednesday afternoon is the result of a fire in Lake Hughes.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Younger People Continue to Drive New Infections
Los Angeles County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 58 new deaths and 2,428 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with people younger than 50 years old accounting for 71% of the new cases.
California Schools Chief Lauds Back-to-Learning Efforts
As most schools across California begin a new school year under distance learning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended the around-the-clock dedication of educators, families, and students.
L.A. County Finalizes Body-Worn Camera Contract
The contract for the body-worn camera program that will ensure greater accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been finalized, enabling the department to now order cameras and equipment at its discretion as of Wednesday.
L.A. County Awards More than $4M in Arts Grants
The Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture has awarded more than $4.8 million in arts grants for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
SCV Senior Center Serves More than 100K Meals Since March
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center reached another milestone this week when it surpassed 100,000 meals prepared and delivered in the SCV since March 13, as the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States.
The Music Center Launches ‘For the Love of L.A.’
The Music Center on Tuesday launched a new digital series called "For the Love of L.A.," designed to celebrate the creativity of Los Angeles and support L.A.-based artists representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual culture and more.
L.A. County Presiding Judge Again Extends Court Trial Dates
Los Angeles County Superior Court Presiding Judge Kevin C. Brazile executed a General Order Monday to extend court trial dates in Civil, Family, Probate, Juvenile and Criminal Divisions of the Court.
Voting in L.A. County this November? Know Your Options
If you're voting in Los Angeles County this November, you'll soon have more options on how to cast your ballot.
