Today in SCV History (Aug. 14)

Santa Clarita Valley Food Services Agency officials, who collaborate with four local school districts, will continue to provide breakfast and lunch to students during virtual learning, the organization said this week.
College of the Canyons alumna Megan Carbajal has signed with The Master's University track & field program after a two-year run with the Cougars that included competition as both a heptathlete and a member of the cross country program.
Los Angeles County has filed a lawsuit seeking full compliance by Grace Community Church in Sun Valley to follow public health orders in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep church members and all Los Angeles County residents safe and healthy.
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, Aug. 14.
As most schools across California begin a new school year under distance learning, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Wednesday commended the around-the-clock dedication of educators, families, and students.
The contract for the body-worn camera program that will ensure greater accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has been finalized, enabling the department to now order cameras and equipment at its discretion as of Wednesday.
The Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center reached another milestone this week when it surpassed 100,000 meals prepared and delivered in the SCV since March 13, as the COVID-19 pandemic began in the United States.
The Music Center on Tuesday launched a new digital series called "For the Love of L.A.," designed to celebrate the creativity of Los Angeles and support L.A.-based artists representing the disciplines of music, dance, visual culture and more.
