Today in SCV History (Aug. 7)
August 7
| Friday, Aug 7, 2020

1901 – Giant meteor seen over SCV skies; possibly makes landfall in Bouquet-Texas canyon area [story]
COC Excels in Online Teaching | Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
College of the Canyons is widely recognized as a leader in the innovative development of distance and online education, as well as zero cost textbooks for our students.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: L.A. County Surpasses 200,000 Cases, 4,597 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health confirmed Thursday more than 200,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County.
SCV Water Recognized for PFAS Communication Efforts
SCV Water received a statewide award from the California Association of Public Information Officials (CAPIO) for its ongoing communication efforts surrounding per- and polyfluoroalkyl (PFAS) chemicals
California Education Department to Collaborate with Apple, T-Mobile to Connect Students in Need
SACRAMENTO — State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond announced Wednesday that the California Department of Education (CDE) is collaborating closely with Apple and T-Mobile to connect up to 1 million students in need as most schools across California expect to begin the next school year in distance learning.
Walk to End Alzheimers Adds New Mobile App Features
The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Santa Clarita Valley residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 3.
Update: Forward Progress on #TexasFire Stopped at 10% Containment
A 150-acre brush fire in Saugus prompted road closures and evacuations Thursday afternoon.
Boys & Girls Club, Community Sponsors to Hold Back-to-School Peace Bag Giveaway
Boys and Girls Club, Renee Marshall, JCI, LoveSCV, the city of Santa Clarita and other community sponsors are all working together to bring positive community engagement to 300 SCV elementary school, junior high and high school students (ages 5-18) each week for the first 3 weeks in August, beginning Thursday, Aug. 6
Aug. 8: SCV Water’s Sustainable Landscaping Virtual Gardening Class
As we remain focused on keeping our customers, staff and community safe, SCV Water is pleased to announce our new virtual gardening class offerings.
L.A.-Based Developer Acquires Santa Clarita Distribution Facility for $28.4M
Dedeaux Properties in a joint venture with Stockbridge Capital Group has acquired a vacant 214,436-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in Santa Clarita for $28.4 million.
Stevenson Ranch Resident, Grammy-Winning Producer Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges
Stevenson Ranch resident and Grammy-winning music producer Detail was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of more than a dozen sexual assault charges, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
‘High-Risk’ SCV Businesses Still Waiting for Reopening Date, Guidelines
As the pandemic progresses, more and more businesses have been given the green light to begin reopening. While some businesses have opened — and closed again as reopenings were rolled back — others deemed “high risk” have yet to see any reprieve.
Public Safety Committee Passes Wilk Bill Combatting Illegal Dumping
SACRAMENTO - State Sen. Scott Wilk, representing the 21st Senate District, announced Thursday that the Assembly Committee on Public Safety passed Senate Bill 409 (SB 409), a measure Wilk authored to crack down on illegal dumping.
Today in SCV History (Aug. 6)
1892 - Western actor and Saugus rodeo owner Hoot Gibson born in Nebraska [story]
Hart High Grad Brittany Klocko Selected Miss Texas United States 2020
Brittany Klocko, a former Santa Clarita resident and a graduate of William S. Hart High School, has been selected Miss Texas United States 2020.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: 30-49 Age Group Driving New Cases; SCV Cases Total 4,529
Los Angeles County Public Health on Wednesday confirmed 68 new deaths and 2,347 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with the 18-49 age group making up nearly 60% of these new cases.
SCV Chamber Launches ‘Election Watch 2020’ Webpage
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has launched its "Election Watch 2020" webpage, which will feature candidate endorsements, upcoming candidate forums, and the Chamber’s official positions on the business-related ballot measures for the November election.
California Boosts Distance Learning, Sets Timeline for Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond recently outlined ways in which the California Department of Education is helping schools implement and strengthen distance learning
L.A. County Moves to Create New Department for Older, Disabled Adults
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to take the first steps toward creating a new county department dedicated to serving older adults and adults with disabilities.
Aug. 6: SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee Meeting
A virtual meeting of the SCV Water Engineering & Operations Committee is scheduled for Thursday, August 6, at 5:30 p.m.
Elsmere Fire Scorches 160 Acres, 60% Contained
Firefighters managed 60% containment on the Elsmere Fire in Newhall as of Wednesday morning, while Caltrans worked to repair guardrails that burned.
Supes Back Prop. 15 Split Roll Measure Over Barger’s Oppostion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Tuesday in support of a ballot measure that would repeal a portion of Proposition 13, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger casting the dissenting vote.
Husband of L.A. County DA Charged for Pulling Gun on Protesters
The husband of Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey faces misdemeanor charges stemming from an incident in which he pulled a handgun on Black Lives Matter activists who rallied outside his home seeking a meeting with the DA.
Aug. 22-23: Santa Clarita Veterans Collaborative to Host Memorial Walk Fundraiser
The nonprofit Santa Clarita Veteran Services Collaborative will hold a memorial walk fundraiser on Saturday and Sunday, August 22-23.
