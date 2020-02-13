Today in SCV History (Feb. 13)

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act, which would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, with a bipartisan vote of 231 Yeas and 183 Nays.
The SCV Water Board of Directors has selected Gary Martin to serve as SCV Water’s president for its third year of operation, and Jerry Gladbach and Maria Gutzeit were appointed to serve as vice presidents.
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion by Supervisors Kathryn Barger and Hilda Solis to analyze the current structure and function of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, or LAHSA.
The Sulphur Springs Union and William S. Hart Union High school districts will host the fourth annual “Many Families, One Community” Family Resource Fair at Golden Valley High School on Saturday, February 22, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
The Japanese Ministry of Health has diagnosed another 39 cases of coronavirus among the people aboard Princess Cruises' Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 175, the cruise line reported late Tuesday night.
A nonpartisan government audit says preparations for the 2020 census are dangerously behind, weeks out from the nationwide launch, but the official at the helm told lawmakers Wednesday that the largest and most complex population count in U.S. history is on track.
California’s legislative analyst Tuesday ripped Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposed $1 billion homelessness plan and urged lawmakers to counter with a more focused, goal-oriented strategy for one of the state’s most vexing problems.
Angeles National Forest officials have signed the leases for the first five of 13 proposed towers in the forest for a new Land Mobile Radio emergency communications system to be operated by the Los Angeles Regional Interoperable Communications System Authority.
A relatively dry winter and new state-set levels for the presence of a carcinogen in water threatening the closure of groundwater wells have local water officials considering water from new sources and looking to use water they’ve already banked.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Tuesday the launch of FocusSCV, a newly designed leadership program for directors, middle management, entrepreneurs and business owners, who are looking to take an active role in helping to shape the future of the Santa Clarita Valley.
Be inspired by the unique creations of Suzi Kades in her solo show “pArts,” on display from Wednesday, Feb. 12 - Monday, April 6, 2020, in the Town Center Art Space at the Westfield Valencia Town Center.
The Santa Clarita Community College District’s Independent Citizens’ Bond Oversight Committee has accepted the results of an independent audit confirming that, for the twelfth year in a row, the district has properly accounted for all bond expenditures and issued the District an unmodified opinion—the best rating possible—noting no adjustments, audit findings, questioned costs or instances of bond noncompliance.
Firefighters responded to a grassfire that broke out in the wash near Valencia Blvd. and Railroad Ave. in Valencia at around 11:30 p.m. Monday night, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department representative Austin Bennett.
