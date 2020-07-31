[Sign Up Now] to Receive Our FREE Daily SCVTV-SCVNews Digest by E-Mail

Inside
Weather
Calendar
Today in SCV History (July 31)
July 31
| Friday, Jul 31, 2020

1939 – Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Comment On This Story

0 Comments

You can be the first one to leave a comment.

Leave a Comment
Related Content
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Today in SCV History (July 31)
1939 - Recording artist, music promoter and longtime Sand Canyon resident Cliffie Stone marries singer Dorothy Darling in Hollywood [story]
Cliffie Stone
Mission Valley Bank Posts 2Q Profit Despite Virus Impact
Mission Valley Bancorp announced Thursday net income of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2019.
Mission Valley Bank Posts 2Q Profit Despite Virus Impact
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Santa Clarita Library’s Online Resources
As the Santa Clarita Public Library gears up for Fall programming in September, residents are reminded to take advantage of the wide variety of online resources available.
Residents Encouraged to Take Advantage of Santa Clarita Library’s Online Resources
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 18th Death at Henry Mayo; 4,337 Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 41 new deaths and 2,628 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 18th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 46.
Thursday COVID-19 Roundup: 18th Death at Henry Mayo; 4,337 Cases in SCV
Emergency Grants Through CARES Act Still Available for COC Students
Emergency grants through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act are still available for College of the Canyons students with needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emergency Grants Through CARES Act Still Available for COC Students
2020 Homeless Count Reports Decrease in SCV Homelessness
Last month, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released the countywide results of their annual point in time homeless count revealing a 12.7% increase in people experiencing homelessness in 2020.
2020 Homeless Count Reports Decrease in SCV Homelessness
Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Legendary longtime College of the Canyons baseball head coach Mike Gillespie, who launched the Cougars baseball program and led the program to three state titles before winning an NCAA National Championship with USC and later reestablishing the baseball program at UC Irvine, passed on July 29, 2020. He was 80
Legendary COC Baseball Coach Mike Gillespie Dies at 80
Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members
Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Santa Clarita who provides educational, emotional and financial services to those with cancer in the community is proud to announce and welcome two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors.
Circle of Hope Welcomes Two New Board Members
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
The Los Angeles County Health Officer has issued a Heat Alert for the Santa Clarita Valley through Saturday, Aug. 1, as high temperatures have been forecast for the area.
Heat Alert Issued for SCV Through Saturday
Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its council, the Latino Business Alliance (LBA), has brought the community together to donate nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and with current announcement of the school year to start with full time virtual learning, the LBA wants to ensure we are providing to our local nonprofits with much-needed resources during this time.
Chamber’s Latino Business Alliance Donates Laptops to Boys & Girls Club
All Softball Fields at City Parks to Close Beginning Friday Until Further Notice
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita has been able to keep its parks and trails open due to the diligence of residents in following Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders and maintaining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended physical distancing standards and wearing face coverings in public.
All Softball Fields at City Parks to Close Beginning Friday Until Further Notice
Auditions for New Vocal Performance Group ‘Portfolio’ Being Scheduled
Auditions are being scheduled for a new vocal performance group, “Portfolio,” a community project of Olive Branch Theatricals, a nonprofit arts group in Santa Clarita.
Auditions for New Vocal Performance Group ‘Portfolio’ Being Scheduled
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Rocks SCV
A preliminary 4.2 magnitude earthquake struck in the San Fernando Valley, a few miles south of the Santa Clarita Valley early Thursday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.
Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Rocks SCV
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library in the Santa Clarita Valley, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, July 31.
Stevenson Ranch Library to Serve as Emergency Cooling Center
Today in SCV History (July 30)
1869 - The Del Valle family's then-1,340 acre Rancho Camulos is legally separated (partitioned) from the Rancho San Francisco land grant [story]
Rancho Camulos
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Third Castaic Resident Dies; SCV Cases Total Hits 4,306
L.A. County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 91 new deaths and 4,825 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,306 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and the third death in Castaic, bringing the SCV's total to 45.
Wednesday COVID-19 Roundup: Third Castaic Resident Dies; SCV Cases Total Hits 4,306
Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members extended the superintendent’s emergency powers and allowed teachers to instruct from home during the pandemic at a Wednesday morning meeting.
Hart District Extends Emergency Powers, OK’s Teaching From Home
L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering
In her latest "Director's Blog" entry, Los Angeles County Animal Care & Control Director Marcia Mayeda offers information about Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering.
L.A. County Marks First Year of Socially Conscious Animal Sheltering
July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
The MAIN's the next "New Heights" session will be a free event focused on “Using Music Platforms Efficiently,” on Facebook Live on Thursday, July 30 at 7 p.m.
July 30: The Main Reaches for ‘New Heights’ on Music Platforms
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Casting Director David Rubin was re-elected president of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Tuesday by the organization’s Board of Governors.
Motion Picture Academy Re-Elects Rubin; Board Elects 2020-2021 Officers
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Riedel Communications is relocating its North American headquarters from Burbank to the Santa Clarita Valley, the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation announced Wednesday.
Riedel Communications Moves North American HQ to SCV
Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has voiced significant concerns regarding a proposed charter amendment, saying it would be a potential violation of the law and denies county residents full access to fund future priorities.
Barger Blasts ‘Hasty’ Charter Amendment Proposed for November Ballot
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
Fewer parties, outings and bar tabs have translated to a dip in DUI arrests for the first half of 2020, according to both Santa Clarita Valley law enforcement agencies.
Quarantine Cited as Factor in DUI Arrests Decline
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
Be the Match: Every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with a life-threatening blood cancer or blood disease, such as leukemia, lymphoma or sickle cell disease, and you might be able to help.
It’s Time to ‘Be The Match,’ Help Save a Life
%d bloggers like this: