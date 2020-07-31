Today in SCV History (July 31)

Mission Valley Bancorp announced Thursday net income of $1.2 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2020 compared to net income of $1.5 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, through the second quarter of 2019.
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Thursday confirmed 41 new deaths and 2,628 new cases of COVID-19, as Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 18th COVID-related death to date, bringing SCV's total to 46.
Last month, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) released the countywide results of their annual point in time homeless count revealing a 12.7% increase in people experiencing homelessness in 2020.
Legendary longtime College of the Canyons baseball head coach Mike Gillespie, who launched the Cougars baseball program and led the program to three state titles before winning an NCAA National Championship with USC and later reestablishing the baseball program at UC Irvine, passed on July 29, 2020. He was 80
Circle of Hope, a nonprofit organization in Santa Clarita who provides educational, emotional and financial services to those with cancer in the community is proud to announce and welcome two new members to the organization’s Board of Directors.
The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday its council, the Latino Business Alliance (LBA), has brought the community together to donate nine laptops to the Boys & Girls Club. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, and with current announcement of the school year to start with full time virtual learning, the LBA wants to ensure we are providing to our local nonprofits with much-needed resources during this time.
During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Santa Clarita has been able to keep its parks and trails open due to the diligence of residents in following Los Angeles County Department of Public Health orders and maintaining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommended physical distancing standards and wearing face coverings in public.
With temperatures in parts of Los Angeles County expected to rise into the triple digits this weekend, various public facilities located throughout the County, including Stevenson Ranch Library in the Santa Clarita Valley, will serve as Emergency Cooling Centers starting on Friday, July 31.
L.A. County Public Health officials on Wednesday confirmed 91 new deaths and 4,825 new cases of COVID-19, with 4,306 cases confirmed to date in the Santa Clarita Valley, and the third death in Castaic, bringing the SCV's total to 45.
William S. Hart Union High School District governing board members extended the superintendent’s emergency powers and allowed teachers to instruct from home during the pandemic at a Wednesday morning meeting.
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger has voiced significant concerns regarding a proposed charter amendment, saying it would be a potential violation of the law and denies county residents full access to fund future priorities.
