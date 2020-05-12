Today in SCV History (May 12)

To aid Santa Clarita Valley families who have been impacted severely by the COVID-19 pandemic, residents may drop off donations of food and necessities for the Child and Family Center at the RE/MAX of Valencia office on Friday, May 15, from noon to 3 p.m.
In a letter to Congressional leadership Monday, governors and legislative leaders from five western states requested $1 trillion in direct and flexible relief to states and local governments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The May 12 special election for California’s 25th Congressional District lacks a clear front-runner as voters in the swing district north of Los Angeles consider which party receives the praise, or blame, for recovery efforts during an economic downturn fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
An in-person voting center is available in Lancaster for citizens to cast their ballots in Tuesday's Congressional District 25 Special General Election, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced.
Four Santa Clarita Valley business leaders will show their gratitude for the front-line healthcare heroes at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital by picking up the tab for lunch on Tuesday, May 12, and providing free coffee all day Thursday, May 14 – National Hospital Day.
SOS (Stage on Screen), the Santa Clarita Valley's live online theatre festival, will present "The War of the Worlds: The 1938 Radio Script" based on the novel by H.G. Wells on Zoom! on Friday, May 15, starting at 7 p.m.
Every hospital, nursing home, senior living facility, prison and meat packing plant is a “hotspot” of concentrated virus. There are other breeding grounds yet to be found. But testing is limited. The logical approach is to focus urgently on these areas.
