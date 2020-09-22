header image

Today in SCV History (Sept. 22)
September 22
| Tuesday, Sep 22, 2020

1923 – Newhall Chamber of Commerce organizes community cleanup day [story]
Latest Stories on SCVNews.com
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 261,446 Cases Countywide, 16 New Deaths; 5,829 Total Cases in SCV
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Monday confirmed 16 new deaths and 652 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, with the SCV total coming to 5,829 confirmed cases and 57 deaths.
Monday COVID-19 Roundup: 261,446 Cases Countywide, 16 New Deaths; 5,829 Total Cases in SCV
California Animal Welfare Association Announces First Class of Certified Animal Control Officers
The California Animal Welfare Association announced Monday the launch of the state’s first Certified Animal Control Officer program along with the inaugural group of certified officers.
California Animal Welfare Association Announces First Class of Certified Animal Control Officers
Sept. 22: City Council Regular Meeting
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a regular meeting at City Hall on Tuesday, September 22, starting at 6 p.m.
Sept. 22: City Council Regular Meeting
Princess Cruises Sells Two Ships, Plan for New Ship Delivery
Princess Cruises announced the sale of two of its ships, Sun Princess and Sea Princess, to undisclosed buyers on Monday. The sale of these vessels is in line with parent company Carnival Corporation’s plan to accelerate the removal of less efficient ships from its fleet.
Princess Cruises Sells Two Ships, Plan for New Ship Delivery
Sept. 22: Santa Clarita City Council, Arts Commission Study Session
The Santa Clarita City Council will hold a study session with the Santa Clarita Arts Commission at City Hall on Tuesday, September 22, starting at 5 p.m.
Sept. 22: Santa Clarita City Council, Arts Commission Study Session
UPDATE: Bobcat Fire grows to 105K acres, 15% contained
The Bobcat Fire, burning to the southeast of the Santa Clarita Valley, has scorched 105,345 acres as of Monday, with local resources joining in the effort to put out the blaze.
UPDATE: Bobcat Fire grows to 105K acres, 15% contained
Supes Approve Funding to Address Digital Divide in County Schools
The drive to close the digital divide in a region with the nation’s largest school-age population gained momentum today when the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved a proposal from LACOE to allocate $12.8 million in federal coronavirus relief funds to purchase computer devices and internet connectivity for students in need.
Supes Approve Funding to Address Digital Divide in County Schools
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Launches New Initiative to Combat Bias, Bigotry, Racism
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond on Monday announced a new, multifaceted “Education to End Hate” initiative designed to empower educators and students to confront the hate, bigotry, and racism rising in communities across the state and nation.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Launches New Initiative to Combat Bias, Bigotry, Racism
A Discussion with CSUN Professor, Artist to Launch ConSortiUm
A virtual conversation between internationally recognized artist and sculptor Beatriz Cortez, a professor of Central American studies at California State University, Northridge, and curator Erin Christovale will launch ConSortiUm, a collaborative project of art museums and galleries from the California State University (CSU) system, on Thursday, Sept. 24.
A Discussion with CSUN Professor, Artist to Launch ConSortiUm
Bobcat Fire Burns Devil’s Punchbowl Nature Center
The Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation (LA County Parks) received confirmation by Fire officials that the Nature Center at the Devil's Punchbowl Natural Area burned by the Bobcat Fire. The area is still considered a hotspot and not safe. The facility will be closed until further notice.
Bobcat Fire Burns Devil’s Punchbowl Nature Center
Sheriff’s Deputy Loses Home in Bobcat Fire
As the Bobcat Fire continued to threaten communities in the Antelope Valley, colleagues and friends raised funds for L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Stamsek, who reportedly lost his home in the blaze, which had burned nearly 100,000 acres as of Sunday.
Sheriff’s Deputy Loses Home in Bobcat Fire
Former CSUN VP for Information Technology/CIO Receives EDUCAUSE Community Leadership Award
EDUCAUSE, the nonprofit higher education information technology association, awarded former California State University, Northridge Vice President for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer Hilary J. Baker with its 2020 Community Leadership Award.
Former CSUN VP for Information Technology/CIO Receives EDUCAUSE Community Leadership Award
Sept. 29: VIA Hosts 2020 CEO Forum in Virtual Format
The Valley Industry Association is hosting the 2020 CEO Forum on Zoom on September 29, 2020, featuring the Santa Clarita Valley's top executives and decision-makers who will collaborate to identify common business and community issues, while developing solutions.
Sept. 29: VIA Hosts 2020 CEO Forum in Virtual Format
SCV Water Offers Free Virtual Home Check-Ups
SCV Water customers can save water and money through a free virtual home check-up. These check-ups will look at indoor and outdoor water use and are designed to help water users identify problems, leaks, and opportunities to increase water efficiency.
SCV Water Offers Free Virtual Home Check-Ups
Landlords, Property Owners Encouraged to Complete Survey on Affordable Rental Housing
The Affordable Housing Committee of the Community Task Force on Homelessness is reaching out to Santa Clarita Valley landlords and property owners in hopes of better understanding hesitancies in accepting tenants with rental assistance vouchers.
Landlords, Property Owners Encouraged to Complete Survey on Affordable Rental Housing
‘NCIS’, ‘Goliath’, Commercials Filming This Week in Santa Clarita
The Santa Clarita Film Office has released the list of television productions currently taking place around the Santa Clarita Valley for the week of Monday, Sept. 21 - Sunday, Sept. 27.
‘NCIS’, ‘Goliath’, Commercials Filming This Week in Santa Clarita
Watch, Vote for the Winner of The MAIN’s Latest Edition of ‘You’re the Best’
“You’re the Best” is back, virtually! The MAIN is thrilled to have six new contestants showcasing their talents in this fun-filled online show.
Watch, Vote for the Winner of The MAIN’s Latest Edition of ‘You’re the Best’
Today in SCV History (Sept. 21)
1974 - COC's new Cougar Stadium opens for first game of football season; Harbor beats COC, 26-21 [story]
Cougar Stadium
Today in SCV History (Sept. 20)
1954 - C-46 cargo plane crashes at Saugus Drunk Farm; Civil Air Patrol chaplains parachute to safety [story]
chaplains
AB 1457 Will Boost Recovery | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Assembly Bill 1457, authored by Assembly Members Cervantes and Reyes, and supported by Santa Clarita’s Senator Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey and Assemblywoman Christy Smith, represents an important step forward in jumpstarting California’s economic recovery.
AB 1457 Will Boost Recovery | Commentary by Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook
Today in SCV History (Sept. 19)
1863 - Gen. Edward F. Beale loans money to A.A. Hudson and Oliver P. Robbins to erect toll house in Newhall Pass [story]
toll house
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87
U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her family home in Washington of complications from pancreatic cancer, the high court said. She was 87.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 57th SCV Resident Dies; Cases Tally Up to 5,762
The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health on Friday confirmed 22 new deaths and 1,281 new cases of COVID-19 countywide, including 25 new cases in the Santa Clarita Valley, where Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital reported its 23rd COVID death.
Friday COVID-19 Roundup: 57th SCV Resident Dies; Cases Tally Up to 5,762
