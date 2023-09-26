Traffic Advisory: Dickason Drive Closed Evenings Until Early 2024

Uploaded: , Tuesday, Sep 26, 2023

By Press Release

The Santa Clarita Valley Agency has notified residents and commuters the Dickason Drive Waterline Improvement Project is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 2, at 8:30 p.m. The project will require the full closure in both directions of Dickason Drive in Valencia, from from Decoro Drive to Smyth Drive, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday to Saturday mornings. Anticpated completion is expected in February 2024.

This project is an integral part of the ongoing commitment to enhancing water infrastructure in the Santa Clarita Valley.

It is requested that commuters use alternative routes during construction hours to minimize disruptions. Well-marked detour signs will be in place to assist with traffic flow. SCV Water values your understanding and cooperation as it continues to invest in the region’s water infrastructure.

“We recognize that this construction may cause some temporary inconvenience for nearby residents. Our team is dedicated to minimizing noise and disruptions during these late-night hours. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience,” said SCV Water officials in a prepared statement.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the Dickason Drive Waterline Improvement Project, please do not hesitate to contact SCV Water’s Customer Care team at (661) 294-0828.

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is a full-service regional water agency located in the Santa Clarita Valley. SCV Water provides water service to approximately 75,000 business and residential customers. It was formed on Jan. 1, 2018, when local water suppliers combined into one integrated, regional water provider. More information can be found at yourSCVwater.com.

